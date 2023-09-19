New book introduces readers to the behind-the-scenes world of the ballet dancers of the famous Beryozka Dance Ensemble

Leonid Shagalov announces the release of 'Discovering the World: Through The Eyes Of A Soviet Dancer'

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leonid Shagalov was a member of the famous Beryozka State Academic Dance Company, the best in professional folk dance company in Russia, and one of the best dance companies in the Soviet Union. They have been in many countries and witnessed many significant and historical events, some of them changed the world history.

"Discovering the World: Through The Eyes Of A Soviet Dancer" (published by Archway Publishing). introduces the reader to the behind-the-scenes world of the ballet dancers of the famous Beryozka Dance Ensemble. It talks about the unusual situations that the artists of the ensemble found themselves in when traveling across different countries and continents. It also brings the impressions of foreign trips and a unique atmosphere of each country, consciously or unconsciously drawing comparisons with their native country, USSR.

"My book will appeal to readers because current events in many countries remind those described in my book. People around the world (especially in South America) still disputing whether it was necessary to execute the coup of state by General Pinochet or not, even it passed 50 years after this coup. From the other point of view, my book demonstrates how important are meetings of people of different national countries and cultures, and how important is to develop these meetings and interconnections to keep peace and friendship among all people around the world," Shagalov says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Shagalov answered, "I hope to wake up the thoughts in readers' minds on how to react on current events and how to lead a contemporary life with knowledge of past world events that happened long time ago. I also hope to provide entertainment for the inquisitive reader as I shares insight into different cultures and political situations." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845091-discovering-the-world

About the Author

Leonid Shagalov was born in Moscow, USSR. He studied choreography dancing (classical and professional folk dance) in the Ballet Academy of the Bolshoi Theater. He studied choreography teaching in the Moscow State University of Theatrical Arts (GITIS). Some of the major dance companies he worked for include Aleksandrov Ensemble of the Soviet Army, Soviet Army Ensemble in Germany (GDR), and Beryozka State Academic Dance Company. He toured and performed in 35 countries around the world. He led master classes on teaching classical ballet in Philippines, Colombia, Brazil, and the USA. He moved to the United States in 1990 and worked as teacher of classical and character dance in many ballet schools in California and Oregon states, including San Francisco Ballet and Oregon Ballet Theater.

