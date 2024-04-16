New Book introduces Seven Archetypal Realms Claimed to be Used for a Richer Life

"Wisdom is not a mysterious practice reserved only for specialists and insiders," Bolland said. "Cultivating wisdom, like breathing, is an innate, natural process ready for everyone." Post this

"Wisdom isn't complicated or esoteric," Bolland said. "It's down-to-earth and available for all of us. By making subtle shifts and applying insights, we can experience dawning wellness at any age, as this book is for everyone."

Believing wisdom isn't information but a way of living, Bolland believes understanding these practices will liberate readers from ignorance and awaken them to their best lives. The book's goal is to broaden readers' understanding of these ideas and room them deeply into their everyday lives.

"The Seven Stone Path: An Everyday Journey to Wisdom"

By Peter Bolland

ISBN: 9798765240113 (softcover); 9798765240137 (hardcover); 9798765240113 (electronic)

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Peter Bolland has taught philosophy, religion, and mythology in college classrooms for 32 years—and he frequently lectures off campus as well. He has written extensively about wisdom, spirituality, and the longing we all feel to live our best lives. He is also an award-winning singer-songwriter and poet. He lives in San Diego, Calif. with his wife Lori and their domesticated street dog James Fenimore Cooper. To learn more, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CK5HF174.

