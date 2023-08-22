New Book Is a Call-to-Action Guide to Reevaluate Waste Management

Author Tyler Kanczuzewski hits on many topics, but all are aligned to handle waste in a more sustainable and steward-like way. He also touches on what the growing waste is doing to natural ecosystems and the Earth's ancient systems, and if the negative impact of waste can somehow be reversed. Tweet this

"I want to educate all people about the history of waste evolution, recycling solutions, and ideas to reinvent and revalue waste as a resource," said Kanczuzewski.

The book highlights four aspects of waste management – respect, recover, reinvent, and restore. Each section offers insights and ideas for those who want to be better stewards for the plant. Kanczuzewski immersed himself in the West Michigan sustainability community, while working on his MBA at Grand Valley State University, and decided to emphasize these aspects to potentially help curb the current "trash dilemma."

"I hope anyone who reads this is inspired to use trash as a resource," said Kanczuzewski. "Together we can help create a sustainable shift for Earth!"

"Reinvent Your Waste: The 4-Stepped Plan and Call-to-Action Guide for Stewards to Reinvent and Revalue Waste"

By Tyler Kanczuzewski

ISBN: 9781665743440 (softcover); 9781665743457 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tyler Kanczuzewski is the VP of sustainability, a board member, and an investor at Inovateus Solar. He also serves as the sustainability manager of Logistick, Inc. He has led company efforts in stewardship and sustainable practices for both Inovateus Solar and Logistick. He currently resides in South Bend, Ind. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811411-reinvent-your-waste.

