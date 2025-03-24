New Book is an Educational Essay That Documents Lifelong Experiences in Overcoming Dyslexia

Author shares the techniques he used to help overcome the difficulties of dyslexia to help others with similar complications
BRISBANE, Australia, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Peter James Wilson started exploring dyslexia after he was diagnosed at age 23. He taught himself to read and write and has created a handbook describing procedures for creating neural pathways that could enable sufferers to learn to read and write.
In "A Journey with Dyslexia," Wilson shares the frustration, discrimination, lack of confidence, and poor self-esteem he experienced and how he overcame these obstacles. With 60 years of personal experience, Wilson wants to help others to understand dyslexia and to promote research into the broader aspects of the difficulty.
"I have written this very personal journey because I wish to stimulate research into dyslexia and building neural pathways," said Wilson. "I want to help teachers and students in the classroom, parents in the home and fellow dyslexic adults to understand dyslexia."
Besides sharing learning techniques that worked for him, Wilson has filled his book with stories about his children and grandchildren, dyslexic celebrities and an appendix to help understand dyslexia and the signs and symptoms that correspond.
"We need to extend our understanding of the importance of neural pathways," said Wilson. "We need to change how we look at neurodivergent persons. We are all different with different gifts."
"A Journey with Dyslexia: Alienation, Assimilation, Acclimation"
By Peter James Wilson
ISBN: 9798369497173 (softcover); 9798369497166 (electronic)
Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Peter James Wilson received a bachelor of arts from Central Queensland University, Queensland, AUS. An avid writer, Wilson has several other novels in progress. He also enjoys birdwatching, his grandkids, and spending time on his property near Rockhampton, Australia. To learn more, please visit http://www.peterjwilsonwriter.com.
Media Contact
Ziggy Goldfarb, Xlibris, 4803067065, [email protected]
SOURCE Xlibris
Share this article