New Book is an Educational Essay That Documents Lifelong Experiences in Overcoming Dyslexia

"I have written this very personal journey because I wish to stimulate research into dyslexia and building neural pathways," said Wilson. "I want to help teachers and students in the classroom, parents in the home and fellow dyslexic adults to understand dyslexia."

Besides sharing learning techniques that worked for him, Wilson has filled his book with stories about his children and grandchildren, dyslexic celebrities and an appendix to help understand dyslexia and the signs and symptoms that correspond.

"We need to extend our understanding of the importance of neural pathways," said Wilson. "We need to change how we look at neurodivergent persons. We are all different with different gifts."

"A Journey with Dyslexia: Alienation, Assimilation, Acclimation"

By Peter James Wilson

ISBN: 9798369497173 (softcover); 9798369497166 (electronic)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Peter James Wilson received a bachelor of arts from Central Queensland University, Queensland, AUS. An avid writer, Wilson has several other novels in progress. He also enjoys birdwatching, his grandkids, and spending time on his property near Rockhampton, Australia. To learn more, please visit http://www.peterjwilsonwriter.com.

