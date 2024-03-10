New book is an experiential guide that introduces a simple system for meditation to connect with angels and Ascended Masters

Author Sheri Crockett profiles 108 spiritual beings that serve as models for a spiritually elevating life path

BOULDER, Colo., March 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sheri Crockett invites readers on a transformative journey of spiritual enlightenment in her debut book titled "Doors to Higher Consciousness" (published by Balboa Press).

This guidebook offers a simple system added to meditation inspired by the timeless wisdom of the Qabalah, inviting connections with 108 angels and Ascended Masters from the world's great spiritual traditions. The book includes some of the most well-known members of the Angelic Kingdom, and Ascended Masters from Buddhist, Celtic, Christian, Greek, Hindu, Judaic, and Norse traditions, providing in-depth profiles for each. These spiritual beings serve as models, illustrating how the different energies of human life can be expressed on a spiritually elevating path.

"I intend it to be clear that everyone has access to an amazing array of spiritual help from the higher dimensions (it is our divine birthright) and that we must polish our inner readiness to be able to receive it clearly," Crockett states. "It is my intention that readers are inspired to continue or deepen whatever form of spiritual practice they enjoy, and I wish to provide ideas and practices that can be incorporated in whatever tradition they follow, including methods to forgive others for hurts we have experienced, and strategies for facing fear. Working in both of these areas uplifts one's vibration greatly, and as that occurs ones spiritual experiences of the angels and ascended masters are greatly enhanced."

"Doors to Higher Consciousness" is a valuable resource for individuals on their spiritual journey. Readers will discover practical approaches to connect with angels and masters based on their current priorities in life. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846867-doors-to-higher-consciousness to get a copy.

"Doors to Higher Consciousness"

By Sheri Crockett

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 400 pages | ISBN 9798765246719

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 400 pages | ISBN 9798765246696

E-Book | 400 pages | ISBN 9798765246702

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Sheri Crockett is an author, spiritual teacher, and group facilitator with 30 years of experience. Before taking up her spiritual calling, she had a successful business career. Holding the Graduate Gemologist degree from the Gemological Institute of America and the Fellow of the Gemmological Association degree from Gem-A in Great Britain, she worked as a retail jeweler, gemstone buyer and appraiser, serving on the Board of Directors of the California Jewelers Association and the national board of the American Gem Society. She was an occasional instructor at national industry conventions and a keynote speaker, sharing her passion for helping others achieve their highest and best. When she felt the inner impulse to explore the spiritual world, she left the jewelry industry, studying and teaching spiritual subjects, founding a women's center and facilitating women's groups interested in spiritual development. She is a mother and grandmother, who enjoys hiking. This is her first publication.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, [email protected], https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846867-doors-to-higher-consciousness

SOURCE BalboaPress