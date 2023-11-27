New Book Is Magical Adventure Through Time with A Witch Who Has a Knack For Baking

Author Brian Starr invites kids to follow along as Martha tries to use magic to lift the spirits of her two grandchildren. But things don't go as planned and they end up in Medieval times, where they all must work together, and believe in magic, to get home. Post this

"I hope my book is able to show readers the benefits of being true to themselves" said Starr, "and that magic is real!"

Drawing inspiration from his own childhood and experiences, Starr works to capture the essence of family, magic, and the power of belief. Following the vision and example of one of his daughter's favorite authors, Roald Dahl, Starr has even filled the book with his own illustrations which only add to the story.

"Growing up, I had a BIG imagination! I enjoyed telling stories and drawing pictures, and I absolutely loved to make people laugh," said Starr. "Now as a father, I love to do the same for my daughter and any other children that read my book."

"Martha May McKenzie and The Magic Cake Big Mistake!"

By Brian Starr

ISBN: 9781665737814 (softcover); 9781665737791 (hardcover); 9781665737807 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Brian Starr's passion for storytelling began at a young age, fueled by his vivid imagination and knack for humor. Drawing from his own childhood and misadventures, Starr crafts stories that entertain, engage, and uplift readers. He lives with his family on a farm in northern Texas. To learn more, please visit http://www.brianstarr.com.

