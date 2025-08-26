New Book Live Boldly Offers 65 Life Lessons for a Generation Finding Its Way--and for Those Who Want to Help Them Do It Well

"When I was ten, I lost my grandfather," Gentile said. "I would've given anything to have his advice when I needed it most. That's why I wrote this book for my grandkids—because I know I won't always be there when life gets hard." Post this

"When I was ten, I lost my grandfather," Gentile said. "I would've given anything to have his advice when I needed it most. That's why I wrote this book for my grandkids—because I know I won't always be there when life gets hard. These are the lessons I wish I could've heard, and now I'm sharing them with the world."

The essays span eight major themes, each one offering a lens through which young adults can see themselves and their lives more clearly. Readers will explore what it means to build a personal foundation rooted in discipline, truth, and identity—especially when the world pulls them in every direction. They'll be challenged to embrace growth not as a buzzword, but as a daily choice: to stay curious, stay humble, and keep learning no matter what. The book digs deep into mindset, showing how perception can shape reality—and how self-talk, perspective, and purpose can shift the course of a day or a decade. It also meets readers in the trenches, offering a steady hand through failure, fear, and setbacks with honest lessons on resilience and grace. And in a world overloaded with opinions, options, and distractions, it gives readers something rare: a way to think clearly, judge wisely, and make meaningful decisions they can stand behind.

Each lesson is short enough to read in five minutes but rich enough to stay with the reader for years. Gentile's tone is clear, honest, and encouraging—never preachy. He invites young adults to trust themselves, to think independently, and to stop chasing the exhausting illusion of someone else's idea of success.

A portion of all profits will go to Gene's Nourish to Flourish, a donor-advised fund established by Gentile's wife to provide meals for hungry children in underserved communities.

