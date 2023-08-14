New Book of Poetry Invites "Romantic Souls" to Get in Touch With Their Inner Rhythms

Chen believes that the world is shifting and human beings should look inside themselves to create their own existence here on Earth. As her poem "Life Book" says, "We are/ The writer and the reader/ Of this book/ We call life." Tweet this

"Poetry is the breath of life. It is the rhythm of each of our heart's unique beating," said Chen. "It is the simplest form of our memory and experience. It is the essence captured in life."

"After reading this book, people will feel lighter and happier," said Chen. "When you read them with your heart, it will echo back to what you already know."

"Sky Bridge"

By Padma Xiaofang Chen

ISBN: 9781669806745 (softcover); 9781669806752 (hardcover); 9781669806738 (electronic)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Padma Xiaofang Chen is a natural healer, philosopher, and artist. She was born in deep autumn, 1973, in a typical yard in Beijing, China. The branches of a big crabapple tree near her house bloomed with flowers when she was born. She is in tune with nature and talks to trees and stars. She can look beyond the mundane realities and see into a person's true heart. To follow life's calling, she moved to Maui, Hawaii, in 2006, and has lived on the island since then. She is a lightworker, a dreamer and a visionary. As the earth is shifting to a new age, she is ready to shed old skins and share inner knowledge. She is an ever-curious child in life, always ready to learn and teach. To learn more, please visit http://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/832490-sky-bridge.

