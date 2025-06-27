New Book Offers a Transformative Conversation with Louise Hay on the Afterlife

"This life and all of its experiences are a chosen part of your spiritual growth, exactly as they should be." said Page, "You are never alone, you can always connect with spirit guides for healing, comfort, and transformation." Post this

Readers will follow Page on a journey as she explores life, death, and the pursuit of higher vibrational living in her quest for relief. She discovers comfort in the afterlife, humanity's connection to source energy, practical strategies to release fear, anger, and anxiety through guided meditations, and more. Excited to share this experience by interacting with her readers, she formats a question-and-answer format, designed to guide them through Hay's channeled wisdom, experiences, and meditative practices.

No matter the background or beliefs, Page's book offers a message of hope, healing, and self-discovery for anyone seeking comfort in times of loss, guidance on their spiritual path, or a deeper understanding of the unseen world.

"With compassion, I want to share a transformative experience that speaks to the soul, encouraging all readers to embrace their inner connection to something greater," said Page.

"Transitioning Back into the Light: Releasing the Fear of Death: A Channeled Conversation with Louise Hay"

By Julie Page

ISBN: 9798765258231 (softcover); 9798765258194 (hardcover); 9798765258187 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Julie Page is a former fashion designer, a licensed massage therapist, Reiki master, and channel. She has devoted the last ten years of her life to energy work and currently uses therapeutic massage, energy healing, and her connection to her spirit guides to help heal physical and emotional imbalances in her clients. Transitioning Back into the Light is her first book. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/860086-transitioning-back-into-the-light.

