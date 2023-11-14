New book offers a universal approach to help heal the wounds of our present world

Monica R. Pierre announces the release of 'Winning With The Friend Within'

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driven by her purpose to ignite others to live a more authentic life, registered nurse Monica R. Pierre is a dynamic personality with an intention to bring hope, healing, and inspiration to as many hearts possible. It is for these reasons she now releases "Winning With The Friend Within: A Nurse's Journey of Hope and Five Essentials to Help Heal A Hurting World" (published by Balboa Press). This book invites readers to take a deeper look on the inside, where all truth and transformation begin.

Starting with herself, Pierre gives the reader a glimpse into her personal and professional journey of overcoming many of the hurts that a broken society throws out and how she tapped the only source to revive her — "the friend within." She invites the reader to take a meaningful journey of spiritual introspection by turning within so that more joy, healing, and wholeness can happen without. She offers five heartfelt essentials the world needs and believes that others can experience a more positive global energy shift through greater awareness of these: "Your Worth (Birthright), Your Will (Intention), Your Ways (Actions), Your Wisdom (Insight), Your Win (Your World)."

"The book will appeal to readers by way of its practical and gentle approach to becoming a healthier, more whole, and more loving human, which is what each of our souls truly craves. It can be a conscious companion to aid in the worldwide healing of a shattered humanity, which is the current state of our world. Whether on the receiving or giving end of the things that harm us, anyone from any walk of life can benefit from reading this book," Pierre says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Pierre answered, "Regardless of where you're from, how you grew up, what you have or don't have, or whatever has happened to you, you matter, and you have a purpose here. You were created by love, so whatever your mission, it should be aligned with love, and no matter what, you are never alone." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811127-winning-with-the-friend-within

"Winning With The Friend Within: A Nurse's Journey of Hope and Five Essentials to Help Heal A Hurting World"

By Monica R. Pierre

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 144 pages | ISBN 9798765242278

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 144 pages | ISBN 9798765242254

E-Book | 144 pages | ISBN 9798765242261

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Monica R. Pierre, professionally trained and licensed as a registered nurse, earned a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from East Texas Baptist University. She has served in a variety of clinical settings including medical-surgical, labor and delivery, emergency department, and quality and resource management. She expanded her career as a travel nurse and has cared for patients and clients in a variety of communities ranging from indigent populations to highly affluent residents. In addition, she has completed various models of integrative course work in holistic health, business, complementary medicine, and spirituality. Her path has allowed her up-close and personal, hands-on education with world-class leaders, offering unconventional wisdom and mentoring. She is a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, and currently resides in the Bay Area of California.

