New Book Offers An Explanation of Femininity Found Within the Christian Doctrine of the Trinity

"I hope this book leads women to a clearer and more solid understanding of themselves, their worth and their purpose," said Hunt, "so that they can offer the glory of their lives from whole hearts."

Hunt has spent most of her adult life helping others as a licensed therapist, though recently she has been doing more life coaching and spiritual development. She is a coach at Journey to Life Coaching and The Marriage Recovery Center, and from a perspective of intimate relationship with the Holy Trinity, believes that there is hope for repair and healing of people's lives even in the hardest seasons of grief and pain.

Throughout her career she has encountered many women who come from abusive and/or toxic situations. Hunt wrote "SHE" to share a path that helps women pick up the pieces and find both themselves and God again, enabling them to live a full life.

"Femininity is a beleaguered concept lately and so we find ourselves asking what it means to be a woman," said Hunt. "The answer comes from the truth that the Trinity created women in Their image and is representing something of Themselves through women."

"SHE: The Image of God"

By Lenne' Hunt

ISBN: 9798823021371 (softcover); 9798823021364 (hardcover); 9798823021357 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Lenné Hunt received her PhD in clinical psychology from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, S.C. and a master's in counseling from Florida State University, Tallahassee, Fla. She practiced as a licensed therapist for many years while also teaching at Campbell University as an Associate Professor of Psychology. She has previously authored three other books including The Fatherhood of God and the Sonship of Man. Hunt has also been a Great Dane breeder and currently resides in N.C., surrounded by her gardens, her animals, and dear family and friends. To learn more, please visit http://www.journeytolifecoaching.com.

