New Book Offers an Explanation of Self and Its Relationship to the Inner Spirit

"Having transcended mortal life into immortal being, I was inspired to share the completion of my journey in self-realization," said Talwar. "I have written it using Western theological principles, in unison with the Art of Self Realization found in Eastern traditions.

Talwar is a successful entrepreneur with decades of corporate experience. After 9/11, he began a new path to search for the eternal spirit with an intent to explore higher consciousness through all forms of yoga, meditation and traveling to India. This open-mindedness has led him to help deliver justice to all walks of religion and administration.

"The goal of my book is to make readers aware of the unknown," said Talwar, "so that future generations will be better prepared for what is ahead in light of the uncertainties and crippling events that have engulfed the world to come."

"Crossing the Abyss: The Path to the Royal Road"

By Vikram Talwar

ISBN: 9781543700763 (softcover); 9781543700756 (electronic)

Available at Partridge Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Vikram Talwar is an entrepreneur who took on high-risk ventures such as converging voiceover IP and the first B2B on-ramp exchange with GM, Ford, and Chrysler. He later conceived the world's first multilateral and seamless network at AT&T, adding $7 billion to the company's revenue stream and expanding AT&T's Global Business Services to twenty-four nations. To learn more, please visit http://www.vikramtalwar.com

