New Book Offers Bold Vision for Unity in a Post-DEI America

Diversity without Discrimination by Dr. Carol Swain and Mike Towle Set for April 15 Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As America attempts to turn the page on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and affirmative action, a groundbreaking book arrives to guide the nation toward a future of unity and merit. Diversity without Discrimination: How to Promote a Culture of Unity in a Post-DEI/Affirmative Action World by Dr. Carol M. Swain and Mike Towle, with a foreword by renowned legal scholar Alan M. Dershowitz, will hit shelves on April 15, 2025. This release follows President Donald Trump's historic executive orders on January 20-21, 2025, which eliminated DEI programs in federal agencies and ended six decades of affirmative action policies.

Originally released as The Adversity of Diversity in 2023, this updated new book reflects Swain's prescient warning that the Supreme Court's decision to end race-based college admissions would spell doom for DEI and affirmative action. Now, with a new preface, epilogue, title, subtitle, cover, and expanded insights, the book offers a bold vision for a post-DEI America. "This isn't a time to mourn; it's a time to celebrate," Swain writes in the preface, hailing the return to nondiscrimination, equal opportunity, and merit as a reclamation of the Civil Rights Movement's core principles — values she credits for her own rise from rural Virginia poverty to academic prominence.

Swain, an award-winning political scientist whose work has been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court, teams up with veteran author Mike Towle to present a compelling vision rooted in America's motto, E Pluribus Unum ("out of many, one"). The book concludes with a practical plan for achieving REAL Unity — a program designed to foster inclusivity and collaboration in every American workplace without relying on discriminatory practices.

"America stands at a crossroads," says Swain. "The end of DEI and affirmative action offers an opportunity to build a culture of unity that honors diversity while rejecting division. This book is a roadmap for that future."

About the Authors

Dr. Carol M. Swain, a retired professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University, is a bestselling author of thirteen books. Mike Towle, a former Army officer and journalist, has authored more than twenty books.

Diversity without Discrimination: How to Promote a Culture of Unity in a Post-DEI/Affirmative Action World will be available on Amazon and at bookstores starting April 15, 2025.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Dr. Carol Swain, please contact Jules Wortman at [email protected] or Sandy Norris at [email protected].

