New Book Offers In-Depth Look at Middle East Foreign Policies of Presidents Truman and Eisenhower

Dr. Harry Keatts Chenault Jr. examines the foreign policies of President Truman and President Eisenhower and provides a historical account of how these men dealt with serious challenges in the Middle East. Post this

The book includes a wealth of photographs, charts, and reprints of memos, speeches, and other primary source documents to aid the reading experience.

"I hope my book offers a valuable tool to help understand how events today resonate so soundly from the nation's past," said Chenault. "The legacies that Truman, Eisenhower, and Fulbright left on US foreign policy, and especially in the Middle East, leaves a future roadmap for all US political and military leaders."

Chenault is a Fulbright scholar who has spent time studying Arabic at the Arabic Language Institute at American University at Cairo, as well as studying at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and earned his Ph.D. in the Department of Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies on U.S. presidential foreign policy in the Middle East. Additionally, he has also received a Marjorie Kovler Fellowship at the Kennedy Library for International Relations and a Kathryn Davis Fellowship at Middlebury for Arabic He is currently studying in India as a Boren Ambassador through the Boren Fellowship, which funds research and language study proposals by U.S. graduate students in world regions critical to U.S. interests.

"Hope and Destiny: Truman, Eisenhower, Fulbright and US Foreign Policy in the Middle East, 1945-1958"

By Harry Keatts Chenault, Jr., PhD

ISBN: 9781480883031 (softcover); 9781480883048 (hardcover); 9781480883024 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Harry Keatts Chenault Jr., PhD, a former military officer, lived in the Middle East while studying at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He earned his PhD in the Department of Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies on US presidential foreign policy in the Middle East. He was simultaneously awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in Egypt studying Arabic and Islamic sciences at American University of Cairo. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/788940-Hope-and-Destiny.

