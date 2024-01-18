New Book Offers Readers a Unique Practical and Spiritual Understanding to Relationships

Author challenges readers to self-reflect to address the root of their relationship issues

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Psychotherapist and Spiritual Teacher Stephanie Goldman Meis MA LCPC wants to help others understand the complexities of romantic relationships. In her new book, "20 Ways to Lose Your Lover: (20 Ways to Keep Your Lover)," she sheds light on habits or actions that can have negative or positive impacts on their relationship.

"I've been fascinated by relationships my whole life," Meis said. "After a difficult 25-year first marriage and a career change, I am thrilled to experience a happy and comfortable second marriage. Relationships don't have to be a mystery, and there is so much to share about creating a space for love!"

"20 ways to Lose Your Lover" reveals the pitfalls that people can fall into in their relationships if they are not mindful of their partners' wants and needs. Split into two sections, the book focuses first on the ways to lose your lover, covering things that people do that can cause strain in relationships. Flipped upside down, the second half of the book shares positive things that people can do to better their relationships.

"I included exercises for readers to work on handling their emotions better," Meis said. "The book is a concentrated form of my life-long collection of wisdom to understand how and why humans have such a hard time in relationships."

"20 ways to Lose Your Lover" acts as a guide for readers to better understand the mysteries of love and psychology so that they can create a happy life with others.

"The path to happiness is self-awareness, self-love, and listening," Meis explains. "We grow when we commit to self-examination. When we learn about ourselves, we can uncover how our habits may affect our partner and can begin to work on ways to change them."

Stephanie Goldman Meis is a Psychotherapist and Spiritual Teacher with a private practice in Highland Park. Her passion is teaching individuals and couples how to have more love and intimacy in their lives. To learn more, please visit her website.

