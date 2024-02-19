New Book Offers Steps to Help Individuals Seeking Practical Ways to Ease Anxiety

"By addressing this topic, we can increase productivity in the workplace, enhance education for every student struggling with anxiety, and help to lower violence, and decrease substance abuse through decreasing anxiety and empowering individuals." Post this

Dr. Trentalange is a clinician, specializing in assisting individuals healing from emotional trauma, anxiety, depression, and attachment issues, and draws on his three decades of experience, training, and education to help his clients achieve a peaceful and enjoyable life. All of the techniques that Trentalange uses and created are evidenced-based techniques. He notes that some individuals who struggle with anxiety also struggle with despair, which can include believing they'll end up homeless, destitute, lonely, alone, or failures in life. Other thoughts of despair can be more global, such as a fear of hurricanes, tornadoes, or the world coming to an end. "Making Movies in Our Minds" offers techniques to help readers manage emotions, stop believing the worst will happen, keep focusing on the task at hand and navigate challenging situations.

"By addressing this topic, we can increase productivity in the workplace, enhance education for every student struggling with anxiety, and help to lower violence, and decrease substance abuse through decreasing anxiety and empowering individuals," said Trentalange.

Trentalange has served as a clinician, consultant, trainer, educator, researcher, and author. He is passionate about assisting individuals with healing from their emotional and psychological traumas, and he has designed curriculum and trained parents, early childhood educators, and teachers. In addition, he has trained psychologists, social workers, and attorneys on the topics of attachment, enhancing education for every child, and understanding the brain of a traumatized individual.

"I want to share lessons and insights in this guidebook to help overcome the exhausting cycle of anxiety, regain peace, and calm the anxious brain," said Trentalange.

"Making Movies In Our Minds: Working Through Our Anxiety"

By John Trentalange, Ph.D.

ISBN: 9781665743914 (softcover); 9781665743921 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

John Trentalange, Ph.D., received a master's degree in counseling and human services from University of Colorado, Denver, Colo., a master's of philosophy degree in research and a PhD in psychology from Walden University, Minneapolis, Minn.. He is a licensed psychotherapist that has written two books previously, including "Transformational Living: Everything You Need to Know to Live a Happy and Purposeful Life," which he is currently rewriting. Dr Trentalange currently resides in Little Rock, Ark. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845961-making-movies-in-our-minds.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

