New book outlines top CX Engineering practices for aerospace-defense teams, focusing on crafting and delivering Customer Value Propositions (CVPs)

CARMEL, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over two decades from 2000, Dr. Lynn Phillips, Mel Hughes, and Dr. Stanton Sloane collaborated closely to develop a business development methodology aimed at enhancing competitive win rates and program execution in the aerospace-defense sector. Drawing from commercial best practices and their industry experience, they sought to disseminate their methodology beyond industry professionals.

Their book, "Customer Experience (CX) Engineering in Aerospace and Defense: Delivering Winning Value Propositions in a 'New-Game' Landscape" (published by Archway Publishing) delineates best practices in CX Engineering tailored for aerospace-defense teams tasked with crafting and delivering winning Customer Value Propositions (CVPs). By defining and explaining foundational concepts honed over decades, the authors aim to empower teams to increase contract win rates, enhance program execution, and boost employee engagement.

The book offers compelling illustrations of how these concepts, though prevalent in industry planning, are often misunderstood and misapplied in aerospace-defense companies. Drawing from their extensive experience with over 200 teams, the authors provide firsthand insights gained from long-term engagements, during which they assumed senior leadership roles and directly managed teams.

"This book will appeal to aerospace-defense executives seeking to elevate their business performance and customer relationships," the authors remark. They underscore the strategic significance of CX leadership, showcasing its application in the aerospace-defense sector through vivid examples enriched with previously untold anecdotes, surpassing the drama of popular media portrayals.

When asked what they want readers to take away from the book, the authors answered, "Different readers will glean varied insights from the book. Primary readers, cross-functional teams in aerospace-defense contractors, will learn to shift from "inside-out" to "outside-in" thinking, enhancing win rates, program execution, and customer relations. Other audiences, including color team reviewers and VP-level leaders, will gain essential understanding of capture processes to align efforts effectively. US Government acquisition stakeholders will learn to leverage CX Engineering practices for better program outcomes." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855254-customer-experience-cx-engineering-in-aerospace-and-defense

About the Authors

Dr. Lynn W. Phillips, an expert in Customer Experience (CX) Engineering and Customer-Centric Strategy at Berkeley Research Group (BRG), previously excelled as a teacher and scholar at Stanford's Graduate School of Business (GSB) and other prestigious institutions. His extensive career spans executive education, consulting, and groundbreaking contributions to CX Engineering concepts globally.

Mel Hughes boasts over 40 years of aerospace-defense and national security expertise, stemming from his tenure as a US Navy fighter pilot and leadership roles at Lockheed Martin. As a consultant, he aids aerospace-defense contractors in enhancing program execution and securing competitive bids, with notable successes totaling over $500B.

Dr. Stanton 'Stan' Sloane boasts over 30 years in aerospace-defense, including roles at Lockheed Martin and SRA International. His expertise spans engineering, program management, and business development, contributing to high contract win rates. Collaborating closely with Dr. Phillips, he integrated Customer Experience Engineering into business capture processes, yielding significant success.

