New Book 'POWER MOVES' Now Available: The No B-S AI Leadership Playbook Executives Are Talking About

POWER MOVES: The No B-S Guide to Leading With AI is the executive playbook for leaders who know AI matters — but aren't sure how to lead through it. This sharp, unapologetic guide skips the hype and lays out what it really takes to lead with AI now — and in the future. At its core are eight bold Power Moves most leaders either don't know about or won't commit to — but must, if they want to stay competitive. From implementation strategies to mindset shifts, this book delivers real-world tactics, not fluff. Written by AI strategist and Certified Chief AI Officer Kristi Perdue, POWER MOVES challenges today's business leaders to stop dabbling and start driving transformation — before someone else does it for them.

ATLANTA, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As AI transforms every corner of business, a bold new book is cutting through the noise with a clear, unapologetic message: lead differently - or risk being left behind.

"POWER MOVES: The No B-S Guide to Leading With AI", released just days ago, is already shaking up the executive conversation around AI leadership. This isn't another hype-filled manual - it's the must-read playbook for executives, founders, and decision-makers who are done with noise and ready for strategy.