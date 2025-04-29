New Book 'POWER MOVES' Now Available: The No B-S AI Leadership Playbook Executives Are Talking About

POWER MOVES: The No B-S Guide to Leading With AI is the executive playbook for leaders who know AI matters — but aren't sure how to lead through it. This sharp, unapologetic guide skips the hype and lays out what it really takes to lead with AI now — and in the future. At its core are eight bold Power Moves most leaders either don't know about or won't commit to — but must, if they want to stay competitive. From implementation strategies to mindset shifts, this book delivers real-world tactics, not fluff. Written by AI strategist and Certified Chief AI Officer Kristi Perdue, POWER MOVES challenges today's business leaders to stop dabbling and start driving transformation — before someone else does it for them.
ATLANTA, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As AI transforms every corner of business, a bold new book is cutting through the noise with a clear, unapologetic message: lead differently - or risk being left behind.
"POWER MOVES: The No B-S Guide to Leading With AI", released just days ago, is already shaking up the executive conversation around AI leadership. This isn't another hype-filled manual - it's the must-read playbook for executives, founders, and decision-makers who are done with noise and ready for strategy.
"This isn't about tools. It's about power. And power is shifting."
Written by AI strategist, Certified Chief AI Officer, and governance specialist Kristen Perdue, POWER MOVES lays out the real story behind AI adoption—from boardroom blind spots to leadership mindset gaps that stall progress. This isn't a how-to guide. It's a wake-up call.
Inside the book:
- Why AI isn't just a tool—it's a new operating system for business
- How most companies are approaching AI backwards (and what to fix now)
- What smart leadership looks like when the pace of change is exponential
- A candid look at fear, risk, and what it takes to lead when the rules keep changing
A Book Launch with Teeth
To mark the launch, Perdue is throwing down a public challenge to leaders everywhere:
"If AI entered your company tomorrow as CEO... would you still have a job?"
Expect visual content, live readings, and bold Q&A sessions across LinkedIn throughout the launch month. This release isn't just a book drop—it's a leadership intervention.
Not for the Faint of Heart
This book won't hand-hold you through prompt writing. It won't explain AI in soft-focus. Instead, it confronts outdated thinking, challenges assumptions, and shifts your focus from short-term hacks to long-term impact.
If you're ready to lead with clarity, not confusion:
- Buy the book on Amazon, available now
- Connect with the author to explore AI strategy for your leadership team
This isn't a trend. This is the new standard.
Lead like it.
About the Author
Kristen Perdue is a Certified Chief AI Officer, AI Governance specialist, executive coach, and former high-tech CMO with over 30 years of experience driving transformation across industries. As the founder of AlterBridge Strategies, she helps business leaders shift their mindset to meet the demands of an AI-powered world—equipping them to lead with clarity, confidence, and purpose. Known for her direct, people-first approach, Kristen empowers executives to break free from outdated thinking and become the leaders their organizations need to deliver real growth and meaningful change.
About AlterBridge Strategies, LLC
AlterBridge Strategies helps business leaders and executive teams evolve their thinking to meet the challenges of an AI-driven future. With a focus on mindset transformation, responsible AI enablement, and practical governance, AlterBridge Strategies guides companies through the shift from reactive experimentation to strategic, organization-wide impact. By helping leaders reimagine their role in this new era, AlterBridge Strategies enables businesses to unlock AI's full potential—and lead the kind of change that actually sticks.
