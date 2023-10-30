New book presents a collection of poems that vividly reflects on the unique phases of love

Nadia Vires marks her entry to the publishing scene with the release of 'Ghost Story'

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nadia Vires wanted to capture what it feels like to fall in and out of love with both another person and the feeling of love itself. She has been writing poetry for years and wanted to put together every poem that spoke to the concepts of heartache, grief, love, and hope. She wanted to capture what it meant to trust, grieve, cherish, and long on paper and invite readers into the last six years of her life.

"Ghost Story" (published by Archway Publishing) is a collection of poems that lyrically tells a story of heartbreak, grief, love, and hope. As she leads others through the unique phases of love and encourages self-reflection on the process of falling in and out of love, Vires' poems explore the experiences of being left, abandoned, cherished, and hopeful as well as death, depression, sexuality, and femininity. It is split into four sections: "To Those Who Left" (heartbreak), "To Those Who Were Taken" (grief), "To Those Who Stayed" (love), and "To Those Who Are To Come" (hope). Each section offers a unique perspective on love and the person one loves whether they are still a hero in one's eyes or if they have finally become a villain.

"We live in a time where people want to be heard. They crave closure. They crave finality. We do not often get these things when relationships of any kind end, but this book gives the reader the closure they long for. I ensure I get the last word in when it comes to heartache and even death. Chronicling my thoughts through those periods of time, provided answers to the 'what now?' that comes when love is gone and it is my hope that this is a question anyone reading my book wants answered as well," Vires says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Vires answered, "I want readers to see that they have permission to feel every ripple of the waves of loss and love that hit them. I want them to put the names of those that have hurt them in place of every 'you' and I want them to feel the courage I felt when reading every 'I.' I want them to feel safe admitting that someone was able to make them feel so much. I want them to feel empowered to acknowledge the people in their life for what they are. People who leave, who are taken, who stay, and who are to come." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845211-ghost-story

"Ghost Story"

By Nadia Vires

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 98 pages | ISBN 9781665740487

E-Book | 98 pages | ISBN 9781665740494

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Nadia Vires earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and is currently a freelance writer. She was raised in Pensacola, Florida, and is passionate about capturing what it means to be human through her writing, artwork, and poetry. "Ghost Story" is her first book of poems.

