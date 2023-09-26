New book presents nine powerful stages to help believers bend with life's challenges, rather than break under their weight

Connie Monday announces the release of 'Strong Enough To Bend'

CLINTON, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connie Monday is fueled by an unwavering passion for inspiring others. Since childhood, her dream has been to become a motivational teacher who leaves a lasting impact. As she transitioned into adulthood, Monday encountered significant challenges, forcing her to confront life's unexpected hurdles head-on. Through these trials, she discovered that God's plan is not for individuals to face storms in isolation but to grow in strength, learning to bend without breaking, and to help others find their firm foundation in God.

In "Strong Enough To Bend" (published by iUniverse), Monday invites readers on a transformative journey of spiritual growth, drawing inspiration from Psalm 92:12. With profound insights, she connects the symbolism of the cedar tree to the human experience, revealing how one's life mirrors the resilience and grace of these trees.

In this book, Monday presents nine pivotal stages that believers must navigate on their path to becoming more like Jesus Christ. Through vivid storytelling, practical wisdom, and deep reflection, she unveils a roadmap for believers to bend with life's challenges, rather than break under their weight.

"This book will make people feel validated or confirm things to them. It speaks volume to people that are going through a storm in their life. It encourages them to grow and strengthen their relationship with God," Monday says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answered, "My heart's desire is that the reader will be inspired to spiritual growth, spiritual progress, and also spiritual maturity—to be strong as a cedar tree: strong enough to bend but not break." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/499538-strong-enough-to-bend

"Strong Enough To Bend"

By Connie Monday

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781663255594

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781663255327

E-Book | 110 pages | ISBN 9781663255334

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Connie (Hicks) Monday, is a freelancer, writer and poet. She desires to help Christians grow in God and to help educate them. That is why she started writing and researching how Christians grow in God. She has been involved in online writing courses. She has written journals for most of her life, which she is now incorporating in this book. She is very excited and knows that this book will inspire thousands of people to grow in God. In her spare time, she crochets scarfs and blankets and gives them to cancer survivors and people in need. She had the privilege for three years of being a caregiver for her late husband. She has gotten to travel throughout most of the United States, attending conferences and workshops and holding meetings as a counselor and sales and marketing manager for more than three decades.

