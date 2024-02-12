New Book Presents Professional Leadership Principles Containing Real-World Advice in Action as a Roadmap for Avoiding Career Hazards

"This is a terrific resource to give newly-hired trainees or members of your managerial and supervisory staff," said Harris. "Likewise, it's excellent required supplemental reading for students studying Business or Human Resources." Post this

While teaching a class on supervision as an adjunct professor for Penn State, Harris realized the textbook hadn't covered many real-world pragmatic topics that his students would likely encounter. Using these as the basis for his book, he offers realistic portrayals of situations to assist readers in anticipating scenarios and thoughtfully approach challenges. Armed with this real-world wisdom, managers can navigate circumstances in order to empower career success.

"This is a terrific resource to give newly-hired trainees or members of your managerial and supervisory staff," said Harris. "Likewise, it's excellent required supplemental reading for students studying Business or Human Resources."

Harris recently retired as VP of Real Estate, Facilities & Construction at Young Living Essential Oils, having also served as their Chief Logistics Officer. During his tenure, Young Living grew in annual sales from $60M to $2.2B, and he assembled and oversaw the team constructing the 263,000-SF global headquarters, winning seven honors. He has also worked for seven other firms, with sales ranging from $90M to $3B, and four with holdings equaling/exceeding these figures.

"There are no silver bullets that transform an individual into a respected and successful leader," said Harris. "Rather, there are many values and concepts that must be first understood and applied to earn that credibility."

"Concepts of Managing: A Road Map for Avoiding Career Hazards"

By Ronald Harris, Jacqueline H. Harris PhD & Casey B. Harris JD MBA

ISBN: 9798823015196 (softcover); 9798823015189 (hardcover); 9798823015172 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ronald Harris, earned a Master's in Organizational Behavior from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He has an extensive breadth of experience in logistics, operations, retail, direct sales, construction, real estate, banking, agriculture, and has taught at two universities.

Jacqueline H. Harris is a tenured professor of English in Idaho. She earned a B.A. from BYU, an M.S. from USU, and a Ph.D. from UNL. She has conducted and presented her research both nationally and internationally. Her publications include multiple peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters.

Casey B. Harris works as an in-house counsel in Washington. He earned a B.A. from BYU, a J.D. from Lewis & Clark, and an M.B.A. from UIUC. He practices in general corporate, intellectual property, and regulatory law. His publications include multiple articles with the Association of Corporate Counsel.

To learn more, please visit http://www.ronaldharrisauthor.com.

