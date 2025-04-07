New Book Presents The True Story of the Secret Service's Multi-year Investigation and Eventual Bust of a Worldwide Counterfeiting Ring

"This investigation culminated in arresting one of the world's most wanted fugitives and dismantling an infamous criminal enterprise," said Davidson, "while the world was oblivious to just how close it came to global financial chaos." Post this

During his lengthy career, Davidson protected six Presidents of the United States, as well as Kings, Queens, Prime Ministers, Presidents, Dictators and other heads of state and governments from around the world. He has supervised multiple Secret Service headquarters investigative Divisions including Counterfeit, Fraud and Forgery Divisions. Davidson represented the Secret Service on the William Bennett Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, where he went undercover and developed the largest drug-front investigation in the history of the DEA Mid-Atlantic Region.

"I decided to share this story," said Davidson, "when former Secret Service Special Agent and colleague, Gerald Petievich, renowned crime fiction writer and author of To Live and Die in L.A., listened to my story of investigating the Supernote and inspired me to write a book."

"Supernote"

By Jim Davidson

ISBN: 9798385029334 (softcover); 9798385029341 (hardcover); 9798385029327 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jim Davidson currently owns and operates Davidson Global Security, a private investigative and executive protection company. He specializes in high-end fraudulent investment money recoveries worldwide. His company has recovered tens of millions of dollars for its clients and orchestrated the arrest and prosecution of the criminals. He currently resides in Dana Point, Calif., with his wife, Mary, whom he met in the Secret Service when they were assigned as partners investigating counterfeit money cases in Los Angeles. They have four children and six grandchildren. To learn more, please visit https://authorwebservices-temp3.net/ArchwayPublishing/861235.

