New book printer OnPress Book Printing promises highest quality at lowest prices

"Some people may wonder how we can promise quality, price, speed — and it's simple. We are a G7 color-certified shop, we use toner-based Xeikon presses, and we print our own books in our own facility — unlike many competitors — which allows us to ship most orders in as little as three days." Post this

OnPress specializes in small and medium orders up to 5,000 pieces, with a minimum order size of just one book. The printer's comprehensive range of book services makes it a convenient one-stop shop for creative agencies, corporate and government procurement teams, and even independent authors. Those services include:

High-quality digital printing

Cover design

Interior page design and formatting

Softcover perfect binding

Hardcover case binding

Single copy press proofs

Order fulfillment and drop shipping

The company even guarantees its customers' satisfaction. According to Meryd Yannaccone, Customer Service Manager at OnPress, "We are so confident in our quality and service that we offer every customer this satisfaction guarantee: If you're not completely happy with your books, we'll work with you until you are."

Environmental stewardship is important to OnPress Book Printing. One deciding factor in purchasing its Xeikon presses is that the energy use is a fraction of inkjet printing. Xeikon's dry toner technology doesn't require the sheet to get wet and be dried in heat tunnels or under lamps that are energy hogs. The company also recycles extensively, and to further reduce its environmental footprint, it employs a full solar array on its roof.

About OnPress Book Printing: OnPress Book Printing is based in metro Philadelphia and services print buyers nationwide. Its 100 printing professionals — from designers to customer service, prepress to printing, bindery to shipping — are all in-house, allowing the company to offer quick, responsive service, and super-fast delivery. OnPress operates multiple Xeikon and HP Indigo printing presses, along with finishing equipment from Hunkeler, Horizon, Digibook, and GP2.

Media Contact

Daniel Baker, OnPress Book Printing, 1 866-285-3155, [email protected], https://www.onpressbookprinting.com

SOURCE OnPress Book Printing