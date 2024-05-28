New Book Proposes Four Defining Narratives That Have Helped Fashion the Nation's Progression Toward "Becoming America"

"I find it compelling how the United States went from thirteen disparate and cash-strapped former colonies hugging the Eastern Seaboard to possessing the entire continent between Canada and Mexico and becoming a global powerhouse," says Woan. Post this

"The book concludes by proposing a fifth formative element, the American system of higher education itself," said Woan. "Even with its flaws, the unparalleled engine of instruction, research, and discovery with far-reaching and fiercely loyal stakeholder networks, helps explain America's rise to global eminence."

Woan first arrived in the United States in the fall of 1982 because of a job transfer, and almost immediately encountered something he had no idea existed: Americans' fanatical obsession with college football. This phenomenon, so unlike anything back in England, jolted him into realizing how little he really knew about the USA, and planted an idea that he would revisit years later when he wanted to capture some essential elements of his adopted country by writing this book.

"I find it compelling how the United States went from thirteen disparate and cash-strapped former colonies hugging the Eastern Seaboard to possessing the entire continent between Canada and Mexico and becoming a global powerhouse," says Woan. "The book suggests reasons for this spectacular progression by highlighting aspects of U.S. history that may be widely recognized, but perhaps not always fully understood or appreciated."

"FIGHT SONG: Four American Narratives Converge in College Football"

By Peter Woan

ISBN: 9781665744805 (softcover); 9781665744782 (hardcover); 9781665744799 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Peter Woan was born and educated in England and has lived in America since 1982.He received his bachelor's degree from the University of York in England. A former resident of Atlanta, he now lives in Chicago. He is married to Rebecca, and they have two children. To learn more, please visit http://www.fight-song.com.

