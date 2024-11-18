New Book Provides A Historical Review of the Abuses That Many Young Females Experienced

Author compares the present conversation regarding gender inequality reflects society established more than 5000 years ago
SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "SEX! (for females only)" is an historical review of the abuses that many young females experienced as parents sold, exchanged or arranged alliances with older wealthy citizens in order to obtain power, property or financial gain. Adolescent daughters were regarded as a precious commodity to be sold or made available, often to an older male who displayed her as a beautiful trophy, or for his personal sexual pleasure.
Author Barry Wren historical evidence regarding the value of, and sexual expectations, of young females who were sold or exchanged by parents to gain power, property or money. The use of adolescent females as a form of commodity led females to be regarded as valuable while young , but a liability as they aged. Subjection and abuse of females in ancient times was very little different to the present society where young women continue to be abused and used as a commodity in entertainment, and are often rejected as they age.
"This book is not about gender inequality nor is it a story of salacious sexual intercourse," said Wren. "It's about the history of the treatment of females over thousands of years and the subjugation, suppression, and exploitation of females as 'objects' even in our present society."
Wren has authored or co-authored numerous articles and books on women's health and three books on family history. He is well-known for his research into the health of women following their menopause and the reduction of ill-health in older women who began using appropriate hormone therapy after menopause and was a founding member of the International Menopause Society in 1979.
"Has anything changed?" asked Wren. "While there has been a degree of acceptance, admiration and tolerance, young females are still exhibited in theatres, on a stage, on television or in video sessions while male managers and entrepreneurs enjoy the financial gain."
"SEX! (for females only)"
By Barry Wren AM FRSN
ISBN: 9798369495919 (softcover); 9798369496114 (hardcover); 9798369495902 (electronic)
Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Barry Wren is a retired obstetrician and gynecologist in Sydney, AUS. He entered medicine on a whim in 1950 and, after graduation, his career took him and his family to Perth in Western Australia, London in U.K., Abeokuta in Nigeria, and finally after 11 years, back to Sydney where he was appointed as associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology in 1967. While working at the Royal Hospital for Women for 40 years, Wren opened the first clinic in Australia devoted only to post-menopausal women. He initiated a gynecological clinic for indigenous women in Redfern, as well as a gynecological clinic in the Women's Prison. As a result of his work attempting to improve the health of older women, Wren was awarded Membership of the Order of Australia (AM) in 1998 and Fellowship of the Royal Society of New South Wales (FRSN) in 2018. To learn more, please visit http://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/857966-sex-for-females-only.
