New Book Provides A Historical Review of the Abuses That Many Young Females Experienced

"This book is not about gender inequality nor is it a story of salacious sexual intercourse," said Wren. "It's about the history of the treatment of females over thousands of years and the subjugation, suppression, and exploitation of females as 'objects' even in our present society."

Wren has authored or co-authored numerous articles and books on women's health and three books on family history. He is well-known for his research into the health of women following their menopause and the reduction of ill-health in older women who began using appropriate hormone therapy after menopause and was a founding member of the International Menopause Society in 1979.

"Has anything changed?" asked Wren. "While there has been a degree of acceptance, admiration and tolerance, young females are still exhibited in theatres, on a stage, on television or in video sessions while male managers and entrepreneurs enjoy the financial gain."

"SEX! (for females only)"

By Barry Wren AM FRSN

ISBN: 9798369495919 (softcover); 9798369496114 (hardcover); 9798369495902 (electronic)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Barry Wren is a retired obstetrician and gynecologist in Sydney, AUS. He entered medicine on a whim in 1950 and, after graduation, his career took him and his family to Perth in Western Australia, London in U.K., Abeokuta in Nigeria, and finally after 11 years, back to Sydney where he was appointed as associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology in 1967. While working at the Royal Hospital for Women for 40 years, Wren opened the first clinic in Australia devoted only to post-menopausal women. He initiated a gynecological clinic for indigenous women in Redfern, as well as a gynecological clinic in the Women's Prison. As a result of his work attempting to improve the health of older women, Wren was awarded Membership of the Order of Australia (AM) in 1998 and Fellowship of the Royal Society of New South Wales (FRSN) in 2018. To learn more, please visit http://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/857966-sex-for-females-only.

