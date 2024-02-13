New Book Provides Alternate Explanations for The Mysteries of Civilization

In "I Know The Answers," Khachatryan shares his research and discoveries and utilizes it to explain the current appearance of the planet and solar system, as well as provides his research to explain manmade creations, such as Atlantis and the pyramids in Egypt. Post this

Khachatryan is aware that his scientific arguments are against widely-accepted theories of the origin of continents, oceans, mountains, lakes, and volcanoes. He encourages readers to make their own judgments of his approach to explanations for the appearance of the universe, origins of every celestial body, and their eventual fate, as well as descriptions of the purpose for many of Earth's megalithic structures.

"I was always fascinated by geography, science and archaeology," said Khachatryan. "Nearly every evening I would spend hours in front of the computer and 'travel' around the globe using Google Earth. One day, during my observations, I grasped one of the most distinguishable features of our planet, which gave me the key to unfolding many puzzles of our civilization."

Khachatryan relies on his discoveries to offer new examinations of biblical stories as well, such as Noah's Ark. He provides illustrations and photos to help prove his points.

"By weighing all the facts we collected through the existence of our civilization, we can explain the appearance of our universe and reconsider our own appearance on this planet," said Khachatryan. "All we need to do is accept the arguments of our ancestors and try to look at the subjects they have described through their own points of view."

"I Know the Answers: Earth's Greatest Mysteries Revealed"

By Simon Khachatryan

ISBN: 9781665747479 (softcover); 9781665747493 (hardcover); 9781665747486 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Simon Khachatryan emigrated from Armenia to Toronto, Canada, in 1998. He is an electrical engineer and owns his own business. To learn more, please visit http://www.iknowtheanswers.com.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE Archway Publishing