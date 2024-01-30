New Book Provides Building Blocks to Help Move on After Divorce

"I hope to help those who are going through a divorce," said Bethany. "The pain that you are feeling won't last forever. It takes work to heal. I want to give readers the building blocks to move forward after divorce." Post this

"I hope to help those who are going through a divorce to know that even if your spouse left you or you are the one that left, you're not alone," said Bethany. "The pain that you are feeling won't last forever. It takes work to heal. I want to give readers the building blocks to move forward after divorce."

Bethany used her own divorce and faith-filled recovery, along with stories from close friends, to help put together "Broken to Built." She suggests being surrounded by people for support, and offers a reminder that support isn't always hugs and nice words. "Support can be offering assurance that you won't always feel this pain. Healing is on the other side of self-reflection, self-care, and inner work with the help of the Holy Spirit." She adds that support, love, and community are needed in the journey of life.

"Since we're not perfect people, it's difficult to have a perfect marriage," said Bethany. "Things happen in a marriage, and people change. Whatever the reason for the divorce, it only matters to God."

"Broken to Built: After Your Spouse Is Gone"

By

ISBN: 9781664289697 (softcover); 9781664289703 (hardcover); 9781664289680 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

