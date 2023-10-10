New Book Provides Types for Self-Betterment and Health Enlightenment Through Planetary Archetypes

Dr. Valorie Prahl challenges conventional wisdom and offers fresh perspectives on bridging the gap between personal health and planetary archetypes.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Valorie Prahl embarks on a journey to teach others how the body creates illness and then utilize the planetary astrological archetypes to provide a template for understanding and change in her new book, "Body Messengers: A Planetary Archetypal Guide for Health Patterns, Well-Being, and Self-Healing."

Within the pages of this book, Dr. Prahl explores how each archetype embodies specific situations and behaviors that, when approached positively, can prevent the onset of symptoms and illness. Conversely, the suppression or neglect of these archetypes can lead to physical and emotional ailments. "Body Messengers" serves as a practical guide, offering readers actionable steps to harness the power of archetypes for their own well-being.

"Each of the archetypes outlined in my book represents situations where, if positive actions are taken, a person won't have symptoms. If not, or they are suppressed, symptoms or illness will occur," Prahl said.

Dr Prahl offers a unique perspective, bridging the gap between personal health and planetary archetypes, leading to a comprehensive understanding of one's own body and the relational patterns that govern our health. This book doesn't merely suggest a regime; it tenderly guides the reader through a transformative journey of self-exploration and healing.

"In embracing the sacred balance of the feminine and masculine archetypes within us, we unlock the true potential for healing and well-being. It's time to break free from the chains of the 'sick-care' system and embark on a transformative journey toward holistic health and self-discovery," Dr. Prahl said.

About Author Dr. Valorie Prahl:

Dr. Valorie Prahl is a Doctor of Chiropractic, Certified Clinical Nutritionist, and an integrative practitioner in active practice for more than thirty-five years. Her frustration with the typical medical approach of suppressing symptoms without finding their underlying cause set her on a journey to discover solutions. Dr. Prahl has spent decades exploring alternative healing and ways to help others. She knows that we are spiritual beings having a human experience. She understands how people get ill and how they can progress to health. Over the past several years, she has been learning and exploring ancient healing arts and energy healing practices as well as genetic optimization. The body has an innate ability to heal once the causes of disease and ill health are illuminated. She lives in Iowa with her husband and a furry, fat cat.

"Body Messengers: A Planetary Archetypal Guide for Health Patterns, Well-Being and Self-Healing." By Dr. Valorie Prahl

ISBN: 9798765243770 (softcover); 9798765243794 (hardcover); 9798765243787 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

