New book re-considers the classic story -- "Reimagining Jonah" comes out November 14, 2023

A new book by Dr. Doug Wheeler provides a fresh take on an ancient story. Wheeler challenges the traditional assumption that Jonah was a miserable coward by examining him as a deeply conflicted, courageous, and soulful man.
SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reimagining Jonah: A Flight to Freedom" asks: What would cause a proclaimed prophet to run away from everything he called home and dodge the unyielding God of his tribe?
Devoted to an uncompromising commitment to selfhood, Dr. Doug Wheeler challenges the traditional assumption that Jonah was a miserable coward by examining him as a deeply conflicted, courageous, and soulful man.
With a poetic flair, Reimagining Jonah provokes and confounds with language flavored by trauma and empathy, producing a richly contemplative and profoundly human version of this well-known tale.
"Reimagining Jonah: A Flight to Freedom" will be available on Amazon beginning November 14.
More information can be found at https://selfcitygod.com/book.
Media Contact
Ryan Ann Davis, Smarthouse Creative, 2064913738, [email protected], https://selfcitygod.com/book
SOURCE Dr. Doug Wheeler
Share this article