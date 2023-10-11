New book re-considers the classic story -- "Reimagining Jonah" comes out November 14, 2023

A new book by Dr. Doug Wheeler provides a fresh take on an ancient story. Wheeler challenges the traditional assumption that Jonah was a miserable coward by examining him as a deeply conflicted, courageous, and soulful man.

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reimagining Jonah: A Flight to Freedom" asks: What would cause a proclaimed prophet to run away from everything he called home and dodge the unyielding God of his tribe?

Devoted to an uncompromising commitment to selfhood, Dr. Doug Wheeler challenges the traditional assumption that Jonah was a miserable coward by examining him as a deeply conflicted, courageous, and soulful man.