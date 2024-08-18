New Book Release: "An Apology to Lucifer" by Wayne E. Haley and Sean P. Haley Post this

Morelli must navigate a perilous path where the lines between good and evil blur. As ancient forces awaken, the hidden truth of Lucifer's fall emerges, threatening to disrupt the fragile balance that holds the very fabric of reality together. With time running out and dark forces closing in, Morelli faces an impossible choice—one that could either save or doom humanity.

"Writing 'An Apology to Lucifer' was an intense and rewarding experience," said Sean Haley. "We wanted to create a story that not only entertains but also challenges readers to rethink their understanding of good, evil, and the complexities of the human soul. Father Morelli's journey is one that explores the very essence of morality and the consequences of seeking the truth at all costs."

The novel is now available for purchase on Amazon and Audible. Early reviews have lauded the book for its captivating plot, richly detailed settings, and thought-provoking themes, making it a must-read for fans of religious fiction, historical thrillers, and philosophical explorations.

About the Authors:

Wayne E. Haley and Sean P. Haley are a father-son writing team with a deep interest in exploring complex themes through storytelling. Sean Haley, a veteran in the financial industry with over thirty years of experience, has combined his analytical skills with his passion for writing to craft this compelling narrative. Together, they have created "An Apology to Lucifer," a novel that delves into the heart of ancient mysteries and the eternal conflict between light and darkness.

Media Contact

Sean Haley, SPH, 1 310-409-7657, [email protected]

SOURCE Wayne E. Haley and Sean P. Haley