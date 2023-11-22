New Book Release "Business Kung Fu" Inspires and Empowers Business Owners

"I see Business Kung Fu as a guidebook for entrepreneurs like myself. Whether it is at the onset of the entrepreneurial journey or well into the thick of the battle. It's a book that I can refer to over and over." - Scott Duffy Post this

Notable Entrepreneur, Author and Keynote Speaker, Scott Duffy praises "Business Kung Fu" for its inspiring and empowering content. Duffy states, "I see Business Kung Fu as a guidebook for entrepreneurs like myself. Whether it is at the onset of the entrepreneurial journey or well into the thick of the battle. It's a book that I can refer to over and over."

What sets "Business Kung Fu" apart is not just its insightful content but also the author, Craig Cooke, whose impressive credentials include:

Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, five years in a row, 2013 through 2017. Only seven percent of companies on this list achieve this feat.

Best Places to Work in Orange County by Orange County Business Journal, 2013 and 2014

by Orange County Business Journal, 2013 and 2014 Top Places to Work in Orange County by Orange County Register, 2015 and 2016

by Orange County Register, 2015 and 2016 Obtaining a successful exit to a strategic buyer in 2019

Cooke's wealth of experience and expertise shines through every page, making this book a trusted resource for anyone looking to achieve their business goals. "I wrote this book to inspire and empower others to help them fulfill their potential. The entrepreneurial journey is quite challenging and I intend this book to serve as a guide to navigate the way," states Cooke.

Journalists and readers interested in learning more about "Business Kung Fu" are invited to explore additional information at http://www.csquaredpro.io/books. For interview opportunities with Craig Cooke, please contact him at [email protected] or DM him on Twitter or LinkedIN.

"Business Kung Fu" is available now at Amazon in print and as an e-book. Get ready to embark on a transformative journey towards business success with Amazon Bestseller "Business Kung Fu" by Craig Cooke.

