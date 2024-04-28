New Book Release: Food for Freedom Hits #1 on Amazon and a Book Launch Gathering is Announced

Dr. Will Tuttle's new book, Food for Freedom, encouraging animal liberation, has hit #1 in the vegan books category on Amazon and #3 in social philosophy. He is holding an online book launch gathering on Sunday, April 28.

MIDDLETOWN, Calif., April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Tuttle is the author of the #1 best-selling book, The World Peace Diet, published in 18 languages, and this new book, Food for Freedom: Reclaiming Our Health and Rescuing Our World, expands on the basic message that human freedom requires us to liberate animals from human exploitation.

This new book illuminates how our routine mistreatment of billions of animals for food and other uses boomerangs as war, injustice, disease, and our increasing enslavement to authoritarian forces. He emphasizes the importance of living the Golden Rule in our relations with all beings, and that authentic spirituality is the key to a positive future. Without spirituality, our technology only further imprisons us in delusion and misery.

The online Book Launch Gathering via Zoom will be held at 5:00 pm Pacific, 8:00 pm Eastern time. Details are at the top of the website: http://www.worldpeacediet.com

The new book is available through all bookstores, and can also be seen on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Food-Freedom-Reclaiming-Health-Rescuing-ebook/dp/B0D21DM142

Food for Freedom explores the underlying cultural food narratives in our society, and how they have eroded our freedom, health, spirituality, and awareness. It aims to provide alternatives that promote these qualities, and to offer a wide range of practical steps we can each take to reinvigorate and liberate our lives and our culture. The basic idea is that we have all been wounded from infancy onward, compelled to participate in our culture's defining social ritual—our meals. With insufficient awareness of the consequences of our routine mistreatment of animals for food, we are causing an ongoing cascade of events and conditions that are harmful to us on every level.

For example, most of us understand that we are being increasingly confronted by weaponized medical, media, monetary, and governmental policies that attack our health, our freedom, and our children. What most of us don't seem to understand is how these attacks mirror, and emerge directly from, our daily attacks on the health, freedom, and offspring of the animals we classify as livestock. We are called to explore the deeper, hidden driving forces that propel the situations we find unfolding around us. By making connections that we have been taught not to make, we can rescue ourselves, animals, nature, and our world from the unrecognized harmful repercussions of our food system and its narratives, not just on our physical, environmental, and cultural health, but also on the internal landscape of our attitudes and feelings. This is the empowering adventure that beckons.

This book is divided into two sections. Part One, "Our Banquet of Consequences," provides the foundational ideas, and Part Two, "The Two Futures: The Path of Technology and the Path of Spirituality," provides a deeper exploration into our situation and into the devastating impact of official narratives, in order to illuminate and help guide us individually and collectively to a positive shared future.

The ancient wisdom of the Golden Rule lights the path to a positive future for all of us. All our freedoms, including health and medical freedom, are interconnected with our treatment of animals. Liberating animals protects and blesses not just ourselves but also our children and the future generations of all living beings.

This book is intended to shine light on the connections between food and freedom, and to illuminate what food for freedom actually is. Further, this book is intended to be, itself, literally, food for freedom.

"Powerful read! Learn to break the chains that hold us back from living our healthiest, kindest, and most fulfilling lives." – Dr. Joel Kahn, MD, FACC, Clinical Professor of Cardiology

"Food for Freedom is a phenomenal masterpiece. It is the book I have been dreaming of, illuminating the most pressing issues of our day—health, spirituality, nutrition, science, and freedom. It shows how they are all interrelated, and provides practical guidance based on age-old wisdoms and sound philosophical fundamentals." – Clare Mann, psychologist and author of Vystopia: The Anguish of Being Vegan in a Non-Vegan World.

"A must-read! Food for Freedom is one of the most captivating, awakening, and informative books on true health and freedom. – Naked Food Magazine

"In his excellent follow-up to The World Peace Diet, Dr. Will Tuttle eloquently explains in Food for Freedom that we reap what we sow. He explores and demonstrates how human freedom is inextricably interconnected to our granting freedom to all sentient beings." – Dawn Lester & David Parker, authors of What Really Makes You Ill?

