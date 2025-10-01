New Book Release: "Must: Becoming the Person You Are Meant to Be" -- Stephen Rue's Self-Help Breakthrough Draws High Praise from Leading Motivational Experts

"'Must' is more than inspiration—it's a call to action, urging readers to transform adversity into growth and discover the person they are meant to be." Post this

Jack Canfield, coauthor of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, calls Rue's book "a powerful road map for anyone seeking to unlock their potential and transform their lives." Productivity and motivation expert Brian Tracy describes it as "a practical, hard-hitting book that shows you how to unlock your hidden potential to achieve any goal." World-renowned speaker and bestselling author Les Brown adds, "Must is an awakening for anyone ready to rewrite their story!" Loren Lahav, bestselling author and international speaker, praises, "Must is not just inspirational – it's a call to action for those ready to become the person they were meant to be. Through compelling storytelling and practical wisdom, Rue shows us how to turn life's challenges into opportunities for growth. This book provides a roadmap for anyone seeking to unlock their full potential and live a life of purpose."

In a crowded field of personal growth and motivational titles, Must stands out for its unique blend of practical insights, compelling storytelling, and proven tools to foster positive change. The book covers essential topics such as mindset shifts, goal setting, habit formation, emotional resilience, and achieving one's life purpose, making it a must-read for those committed to self-improvement.

Must: Becoming the Person You Are Meant to Be is now available in hardcover, paperback, and e-book formats through all major retailers, including Amazon, Goodreads, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and other international venues.

About Stephen Rue:

Stephen Rue is a nationally recognized author, attorney, speaker, and mentor dedicated to empowering others to fulfill their purpose and achieve lasting success. His work draws from decades of research, lived experience, and collaboration with leading figures in the field of personal growth.

