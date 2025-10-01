New Book Release: "Must: Becoming the Person You Are Meant to Be" -- Stephen Rue's Self-Help Breakthrough Draws High Praise from Leading Motivational Experts

Stephen Rue's new book, Must: Becoming the Person You Are Meant to Be, debuts worldwide as a breakthrough self-help and personal development release, earning high praise from motivational icons including Jack Canfield, Brian Tracy, and Les Brown. With actionable strategies and inspiring storytelling, Rue empowers readers to overcome obstacles, build resilience, and fulfill their greatest potential. Now available in multiple formats, Must is positioned as a must-read for anyone committed to personal transformation and success
NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephen Rue's new self-help book, Must: Becoming the Person You Are Meant to Be, has debuted as an Amazon #1 bestseller in three personal development categories and is the recent recipient of the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award. Released this week, the breakthrough title is already drawing strong endorsements from motivational legends Jack Canfield, Brian Tracy, Les Brown, and Loren Lahav for its transformative approach to unlocking human potential and fostering lasting personal success.
Must: Becoming the Person You Are Meant to Be empowers readers to overcome self-limiting beliefs, build resilience, and embrace meaningful change with actionable strategies and inspiring stories. Rue's step-by-step roadmap guides individuals on a profound journey of self-discovery and authentic living.
Jack Canfield, coauthor of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, calls Rue's book "a powerful road map for anyone seeking to unlock their potential and transform their lives." Productivity and motivation expert Brian Tracy describes it as "a practical, hard-hitting book that shows you how to unlock your hidden potential to achieve any goal." World-renowned speaker and bestselling author Les Brown adds, "Must is an awakening for anyone ready to rewrite their story!" Loren Lahav, bestselling author and international speaker, praises, "Must is not just inspirational – it's a call to action for those ready to become the person they were meant to be. Through compelling storytelling and practical wisdom, Rue shows us how to turn life's challenges into opportunities for growth. This book provides a roadmap for anyone seeking to unlock their full potential and live a life of purpose."
In a crowded field of personal growth and motivational titles, Must stands out for its unique blend of practical insights, compelling storytelling, and proven tools to foster positive change. The book covers essential topics such as mindset shifts, goal setting, habit formation, emotional resilience, and achieving one's life purpose, making it a must-read for those committed to self-improvement.
Must: Becoming the Person You Are Meant to Be is now available in hardcover, paperback, and e-book formats through all major retailers, including Amazon, Goodreads, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and other international venues.
For interviews, book excerpts, expert author quotes, podcast features, motivational speaking engagements, or media inquiries, contact Stephen Rue at [email protected].
About Stephen Rue:
Stephen Rue is a nationally recognized author, attorney, speaker, and mentor dedicated to empowering others to fulfill their purpose and achieve lasting success. His work draws from decades of research, lived experience, and collaboration with leading figures in the field of personal growth.
Media Contact
Stephen Rue, Stephen Rue @ Associates, 1 985-302-0000, [email protected], stephenrue.live
Stephen Rue, Stephen Rue, 1 (504) 319-9990
SOURCE Stephen Rue @ Associates
Share this article