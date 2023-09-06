New Book Reminds Readers That Man's Ways Are Flawed And Jesus Is The Way

Xulon Press presents a call to repentance.
SCHULENBURG, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Steven Clark examines certain practices of the church in light of the teachings of Jesus and the apostles in Repent From False Teachings, Beliefs, and Practices: From The Pope To Lay "Christian" ($*, paperback, 9781734198331; $*, e-book, 9781734198324).
Clark reminds people that our love of God and His truth must come first. If we look to please people and put truth aside in order to remain in their favor, then we push Him aside. Clark urges his readers to trust in Jesus and Him alone, and not allow other men (or even ourselves) define what we want the gospel to be or the mean.
"I write about the Catholic Church and I was Catholic for forty years of my life. I write from personal experiences of the sacraments," said Clark.
Steven Clark sees his new birth in 2015 as the greatest event of his lifetime. He was raised in the Catholic church and attended Catholic school from kindergarten through high school. Since he suffers from schizoaffective disorder, it is often difficult for him to separate reality from deception, and he depends daily on the Word of God to be his anchor in truth.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Repent From False Teachings, Beliefs, and Practices is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
