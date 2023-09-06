New Book Reminds Readers That Man's Ways Are Flawed And Jesus Is The Way

I write about the Catholic Church and I was Catholic for forty years of my life. I write from personal experiences of the sacraments Tweet this

Steven Clark sees his new birth in 2015 as the greatest event of his lifetime. He was raised in the Catholic church and attended Catholic school from kindergarten through high school. Since he suffers from schizoaffective disorder, it is often difficult for him to separate reality from deception, and he depends daily on the Word of God to be his anchor in truth.

