New Book Reveals a Powerful Resource for Helping Parents Raise Confident, Resilient Children: Life Coaching for Kids

Since 2013, Thornborrow's company, Adventures in Wisdom, has trained many hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries who are empowering children and families around the world.

"As parents, no matter how much we love our children, we can't give them confidence, self-esteem, resilience, happiness, or success—but we can help them develop these qualities in themselves - and a life coach for kids can help," says Thornborrow. "Just like an athletic coach helps children develop the skills, confidence, and ability to thrive in their games, a life coach for kids helps children develop the skills, confidence, and ability to thrive in life."

In A Parent's Guide to Life Coaching for Kids, Thornborrow answers critical questions about how life coaching works, how it differs from counseling and parenting, and why more parents are turning to coaches to help their children build emotional intelligence, navigate challenges, and achieve personal goals.

Key highlights from the book include:

A free checklist for parents to assess if life coaching for kids is right for their child.

Real-life success stories demonstrating how life coaching has helped children rebuild self-esteem, calm anxiety, boost their confidence, bounce back from disappointments, overcome stage-fright, manage stress, become self-leaders, and achieve big goals.

Explanation about how coaching kids is different from coaching adults and tips on what to look for when hiring a coach for a child.

Insight into how Certified WISDOM Coaches use a story-based coaching curriculum and proven STORY Coaching Process to help children develop skills for life.

"The foundation we help our children build at a young age impacts the rest of their lives - and ours too. The best time to work with children on the issues they will face in high school is before they get there," adds Thornborrow.

This must-read book is an essential guide for parents eager to explore life coaching as a tool to help their children unlock their full potential.

About Renaye Thornborrow and Adventures in Wisdom Inc.

Renaye Thornborrow is leading a worldwide mission to bring life coaching to kids. Since 2013, her company, Adventures in Wisdom Inc., has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries, helping them create a business they love as a life coach for kids while empowering children around the world. For Renaye, motherhood was the catalyst for turning her lifelong passion for personal development into a powerful story-based coaching curriculum to help children develop mindset skills for self-esteem, resilience, confidence, self-leadership, happiness, and so much more. Renaye is a personal development expert and founder and CEO of Adventures in Wisdom. She is an author, former 3-year board member for the Association of Coach Training Organizations (ACTO), former corporate marketing executive, and the proud mother of 22-year-old twins – a son and a daughter. Adventures in Wisdom is an ICF CCE (Continuing Coach Education) provider. To learn more, visit https://www.adventuresinwisdom.com, call 512-222-6659, or send email to mailto: [email protected] [renaye at adventuresinwisdom dot com]

