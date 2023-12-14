New Book Reveals How to Profit From 0DTE Options In Any Market Condition

A unique resource for anyone who wants to make profit from 0DTE options in any market condition with confidence and consistency. Post this

His analysis also found that SPY's daily price movements are mostly aligned with its implied volatility in about 90% of the cases. This means that by using a delta neutral strategy with 0DTE options, traders can create trades that have a statistical edge over the market and can profit from the rapid time decay of the options. The book provides clear and concise explanations of the concepts and principles behind the strategy, as well as practical steps and examples of how to apply it in real trading scenarios. The book also covers how to trade QQQ, SPX and NDX with the same strategy, as well as how to manage risk, adjust trades, optimize performance and hedge against black swan events. The book is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to improve their skills and results in trading 0DTE options.

Dr. Bill Cui is a co-founder and managing partner of Time Asset Management LLP, a quantitative-trading hedge fund that focuses on option strategies and portfolio management. He has a background in finance, informatics and artificial intelligence, and has been investing for over three decades. In this book, he shares his insights and expertise on how to trade options successfully in any market condition.

This book is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CQ5KJP9L. For more information, please visit https://www.timeasset.fund/book.

