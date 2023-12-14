New Book Reveals How to Profit From 0DTE Options In Any Market Condition

This book introduces the most active securities in the market, SPX, SPY, QQQ and NDX, and their popular Zero-Days-to-Expiration options. It shows how market-neutral trades can generate consistent profits with high probability by using proper setups and timely adjustments.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new book by Dr. Bill Cui, a veteran option trader and hedge fund manager, reveals how to trade the most active equities and their 0DTE options with a delta neutral strategy that can generate income in any market condition. The book, titled "The 0DTE Options Handbook: Profit from Zero-Days-to-Expiration Options in Any Market Condition" is now available in both ebook and paperback formats on Amazon worldwide. Kindle Unlimited subscriber can read the book for free.
It is a unique resource for anyone who wants to learn how to trade these popular instruments with confidence and consistency. The book is based on Dr. Cui's extensive research and analysis of SPY's performance in the past 30 years. The advent of 0DTE options brings new opportunities and challenges for investors. If you invest in finance, you must have traded the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY), the Nasdaq 100 Index ETF (QQQ) or their constituents. This book analyzes in detail the historical performance of SPY and QQQ over the past 30 years, and discusses three common methods to improve their returns: dollar-cost averaging (DCA), dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) and selling covered call options (Cover call). Using SPY's historical data, we show a simple 0DTE option strategy: selling covered call options with expiration date on the same day. The performance in one year is much better than SPY: lower volatility and significant excess returns.
His analysis also found that SPY's daily price movements are mostly aligned with its implied volatility in about 90% of the cases. This means that by using a delta neutral strategy with 0DTE options, traders can create trades that have a statistical edge over the market and can profit from the rapid time decay of the options. The book provides clear and concise explanations of the concepts and principles behind the strategy, as well as practical steps and examples of how to apply it in real trading scenarios. The book also covers how to trade QQQ, SPX and NDX with the same strategy, as well as how to manage risk, adjust trades, optimize performance and hedge against black swan events. The book is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to improve their skills and results in trading 0DTE options.
Dr. Bill Cui is a co-founder and managing partner of Time Asset Management LLP, a quantitative-trading hedge fund that focuses on option strategies and portfolio management. He has a background in finance, informatics and artificial intelligence, and has been investing for over three decades. In this book, he shares his insights and expertise on how to trade options successfully in any market condition.
This book is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CQ5KJP9L. For more information, please visit https://www.timeasset.fund/book.
Media Contact
Bill Cui, Time Asset Management LLP, 1 4082563288, [email protected], https://www.timeasset.fund
SOURCE Time Asset Management LLP
Share this article