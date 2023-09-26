New Book Reveals Incredible, True Story Of The Japanese Pilot Who Led The Attack On Pearl Harbor And His Unlikely Journey To Redemption

Wounded Tiger – the incredible, true story of the Japanese pilot who led the attack on Pearl Harbor and his amazing journey to redemption – releases nationwide Nov. 7. Tweet this

SYNOPSIS

Mitsuo Fuchida, the Japanese pilot who led the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, fumed with a hatred for Americans and a strong sense of national and racial pride. Fueled by intense passion and determination, he rose through the ranks of the Japanese Navy to reach the leadership position he always believed he would achieve.

Jake DeShazer joined the U.S. Army as a bombardier, seething with revenge after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Captured by the Japanese, as a POW, he battled insanity after years in solitary confinement, until he discovered the secret for change.

The Covells, an American family of teachers and missionaries in Japan, fled to the Philippines as Japan ramped up for war, sending their children to the U.S. for safekeeping. A few years later, their oldest daughter, Peggy, unknowingly makes an indelible impact on the course of Fuchida's life.

Three seemingly unrelated narratives come together in this thoroughly researched and compelling historical account of the events leading to the Attack on Pearl Harbor and the surprising aftermath.

Reads like a novel: Wounded Tiger is a true story, but it reads like a novel because it is a nonfiction novel—compelling and engaging.

Transformative story: This incredible character-driven story takes you through the unbelievable challenges and triumphs that forever changed the lives of Mitsuo Fuchida, Jake DeShazer , and Peggy Covell – a story that leaves readers with a lasting impression.

, and – a story that leaves readers with a lasting impression. Immersive experience: With more than 300 photos (historical archives, maps, personal letters, official documents), you'll feel absorbed as you experience every scene.

Historically accurate perspectives: Wounded Tiger includes historically accurate perspectives of the Pacific War conflict from both Japanese and American viewpoints.

Demonstration of how to build a better world: Many propose theories of how to build a better world. This story is a demonstration of how it happens, one person at a time.

Unpredictable and rewarding ending: Wounded Tiger has an ending that you could never predict, in a story you don't want to end.

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING

"Mesmerizing. You can't read this story without being affected in some deep and personal way."

Josh McDowell

International speaker, best-selling author of Evidence that Demands a Verdict and author or co-author of over 150 books.

"Bravo to an extraordinary story!!! I can feel your passion in bringing this story to life - a moving international epic! So simply and clearly written … I could continue to write praises but think you have many already."

Yôko Narahashi

President and Casting Director of United Performers Studio, Tokyo and Los Angeles. Yoko was Associate Producer and head of Japanese Casting for The Last Samurai, producer of Emperor and also known for Babel (2006), Jumper (2008) and Memoirs of a Geisha (2005).

"The story of Mitsuo Fuchida, the pilot who led the attack on Pearl Harbor, and his transformation is one of the most gripping stories of WWII and the Pacific War, and it's a story that few have heard about. This thrilling story of war and forgiveness is a must for all.

Dr. Donald Goldstein, PhD

New York Times best-selling author of At Dawn We Slept: The Untold Story of Pearl Harbor and many others.

Author T. Martin Bennett first stumbled on the unbelievable story of Mitsuo Fuchida in 2005. Years of in-depth research; painstaking, word-by-word translation of Japanese documents; and countless interviews later, he felt driven to tell this amazing, true story of hate, vengeance and redemption.

The result is Wounded Tiger from Dynamis Books, releasing Nov. 7, one month ahead of the 82nd anniversary of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7.

For interviews, contact: Ashli Bock - 830-739-9145 - [email protected]

For more information on Wounded Tiger, visit https://link.woundedtiger.com/press-web

For press material, visit: 130a.com

About Dynamis Books:

Dynamis Books is a division of Dynamis Unlimited, a family of innovative companies with a passion for helping others through excellence without limits, addressing cultural needs in relevant and practical ways. Dynamis Unlimited: "There's a better way …"

Media Contact

Ashli Bock, 130 Agency, 1 8307399145, [email protected]

SOURCE Dynamis Books