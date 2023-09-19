New book reveals the discordant voices of states that argue for human rights protection and enforcement but acts in gross violation of them

MacDonald I. J. Mopho releases' International Human Rights Law Enforcement: The Incongruous Voices That Prevail

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MacDonald I. J. Mopho returns to the publishing scene with "International Human Rights Law Enforcement: The Incongruous Voices That Prevail" (published by Trafford Publishing). This book delves into religious freedom and broader human rights issues, exposing the paradoxical stance of states like North Korea, Russia, Iran, and the United States, raising questions about their commitment to international peace and security. It reveals the discordant voices of states that argue for human rights protection and enforcement but act in gross violations of them as well as threatening international peace and security.

In this book, Mopho embarks on an illuminating journey through the intricacies of human rights, tracing their roots back to the fusion of Roman law and Christianity. This comprehensive work explores the historical emergence of individual freedoms, only to reveal the disheartening paradox of states violating the very rights they have pledged to safeguard. Mopho delves into the infringement of the right to freedom of religion and belief, presenting compelling cases that underscore his arguments. He advocates for respect for the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, taking into account the vast global following of religions like Christianity.

Mopho also navigates through the legal foundations of human rights and addresses the challenges posed by state protection and enforcement of individual religious freedom. He offers a critical examination of religious nationalism and its impact on individual rights, emphasizing the need for harmonious coexistence. He concludes with a poignant discussion on the incongruous voices obstructing human rights protection and enforcement, offering valuable suggestions for a more just and peaceful world.

"We are living in extreme times where those who think they are strong are simply trampling on others whether as individuals dealing with their fellow human beings in society or as states dealing with other states in the international community. I present the argument that such human rights violations can only lead to a chaotic world that would move from the threat of international peace and security to violent conflicts and outright wars. I have cited evidence to support my argument. I have pointed what has happened hundreds of years that preceded wars that cost millions of lives and argued that governments of various states are making the same mistakes," Mopho points out.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Mopho answered, "until leaders learn to consciously make decisions and take actions that enhance human rights protections and enforcement which invariably will lead to peace and stability, no form of government in itself, whether religious nationalism or secular democracy can prevent human rights violations and guarantee peace and security for the world. The evidence from the almost 80 years of the United Nations Organization's existence point to this singular fact that leaders of member states must do more to respect human rights." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855208-international-human-rights-law-enforcement-the-incongruous-voices-that-prevail

"International Human Rights Law Enforcement: The Incongruous Voices That Prevail"

By MacDonald I J Mopho

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 338 pages | ISBN 9781698715193

E-Book | 338 pages | ISBN 9781698715209

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

MacDonald I J Mopho, LL.M;, CEDR-Accredited Mediator; Fellow, Civil Mediation Council, has held various Legal Advisory positions across the voluntary and commercial/private sectors in England, in addition to his research interest in international human rights law. He has also held various public appointments such as sitting as an Independent Member and Chair, Standards Committee, London Borough of Newham Council (2005 – 2009), and Lay Panel Member, the Secretary of State for Transport Honorary Medical Advisory Panel on Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Misuse and Driving (2001 – 2008) etc. He is the author of several books.

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an "on-demand publishing service," and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford's experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 844-688-6899 or visit trafford.com.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, Trafford, 844-688-6899, [email protected], www.trafford.com

SOURCE Trafford