New Book Reveals Time-Honored Healing Techniques for Mind, Body and Spirit

Blending Egyptian, Native American, and Norse traditions, energy healer Joan Schwartz shares the power of self-healing

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utilizing her more than 45 years of experience with energy healing and a PhD in alternative healing, Joan Schwartz has spent most of her life helping others. She shares her wealth of knowledge with readers in her new book, "Divine Healing: Ancient Secrets of Our Ancestors," where she highlights how healing is a journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and connection to the divine.

Having experienced profound life events, including multiple near-death experiences and years of spiritual growth, Schwartz aims to provide readers with the tools to unlock their inherent healing abilities. Her life's work, rooted in decades of practice as a healer, seeks to harmonize ancient healing principles with contemporary scientific understanding.

"Divine Healing" is designed for anyone who desires to learn how to heal themselves and assist others in their healing journey. It includes various strategies, techniques, and insights that can help individuals achieve physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Drawing on influences from Egyptian spirituality, Native American teachings, and Norse traditions, Schwartz emphasizes that healing and wholeness are rooted in universal truths and timeless practices.

Schwartz's book explores prayer, consciousness, energy, emotions, and archetypes in healing. She offers a fresh take on the Lord's Prayer as a tool for spiritual renewal and examines consciousness and the subconscious mind's role in healing. Utilizing ancient wisdom, she provides exercises on intuition, energy frequencies, and emotional well-being. She also explores archetypes and myths, guiding readers to recognize and integrate their shadow aspects for personal growth.

A central focus is the seven-step Integrated Healing Dynamics (IHD) Method, designed for shock and trauma healing. Key components of this structured method include prayer and intention setting, energy clearing, mind-body alignment, visualization techniques, breathing exercises, intuitive guidance and healing scripts.

"The purpose of this book is to guide you to the power within to heal yourself," Schwartz said. "Whether you are a beginner or have some experience in healing practices, this book provides valuable information to support your growth and development. It merges science and spirituality to deepen your connection to healing energy, balance your energy, and activate your body's self-healing. This book helps you remove the mask that keeps you from claiming this divine right."

"Divine Healing: Ancient Secrets of Our Ancestors"

By Joan Schwartz

ISBN: 9798765255162 (softcover); 9798765255186 (hardcover); 9798765255179 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Joan Schwartz has worked for more than 45 years in energy healing. She is a medical and clinical hypnotherapist with a PhD in alternative healing. She believes in the power of integrative healing, honoring both traditional medicine and alternative modalities. She has five children, two stepchildren, 25 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren, plus her newly acquired Maltipoo puppy, Little Missy. Schwartz enjoys gardening, travel and exploration, the study of new topics, genealogy, watercolor painting, and writing poetry. To learn more, please visit http://www.IHDMethod.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE