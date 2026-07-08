New Book Reveals Why Healthcare Companies Grow, But Few Ever Build Enterprise Value That Lasts

Winning in Healthcare names a problem many healthcare leaders feel but few can explain: a company can grow revenue and build real momentum, and still watch its valuation fall behind. Post this

Eleven Builders, One Pattern

The book is built on research and interviews with 11 of healthcare's top builders: the founder of an AI-powered care platform; the leader of a healthcare staffing technology company used by 700+ hospitals, including U.S. academic medical centers; and the builder of a cancer-detection company built on an insight the market dismissed, among others.

The book's closing chapter centers on Mark Montgomery, who led BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy through 24 consecutive quarters of growth and two premium exits. His story forms the evidence base for the framework at the center of the book.

The Enterprise Value Creation System™

At the core of Winning in Healthcare is the Enterprise Value Creation System™ is a six-stage framework Mooney developed over 20 years working inside high-growth healthcare companies. The system moves leaders through Growth vs. Enterprise Value, Exit Readiness, Commercial Systems, the Value Flywheel, the Buyer Lens, and the Exit Outcome, carrying a company from growth, through alignment and structure, to the confidence a premium multiple requires.

A Track Record Behind the Framework

Dr. Mooney has supported more than 100 healthtech launches and has been part of four successful exits, including advising on commercialization and marketing strategy for BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy as the company scaled from roughly $750 million to $2 billion through acquisition into a Fortune 20 health plan.

"Roxie and her team helped us translate vision into velocity," explained Mark Montgomery, former CEO of BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy, who worked with Dr. Mooney during BioPlus' most recent acquisition. "They brought structure, story, and strategy that turned BioPlus into a company buyers could not ignore."

About Dr. Roxie Mooney, DBA

Dr. Mooney has spent over 20 years in healthcare's most complex, high-growth environments, partnering with mid-market CEOs, founders, and PE-backed operators as growth evolves into something that scales and holds value under pressure. That experience shaped the Enterprise Value Creation System™ and drives every chapter of Winning in Healthcare.

Book Details

Title: Winning in Healthcare: How the Best Builders Turn Growth Into Enterprise Value

Author: Dr. Roxie Mooney

ISBN: 978-8-9959567-0-9

Retail Price: $24.99

Formats: Hardcover, paperback and eBook

Available now through major online retailers. Readers can learn more at legacy-dna.com/press

About Legacy DNA

Legacy DNA is a growth partner for mid-market healthtech and pharmacy companies operating under enterprise value pressure. Working alongside founders, executive teams, and private equity operators, Legacy DNA builds the commercial systems that translate growth into enterprise value buyers trust, understand, and want to own. That work is anchored in the Enterprise Value Creation System™, the framework at the heart of Winning in Healthcare and the approach behind four successful healthcare exits. Learn more at legacy-dna.com.

Media Contact

Wendy Bacigalupi, Legacy DNA, 1 (407) 603-5403, [email protected], www.legacy-dna.com

SOURCE Legacy DNA