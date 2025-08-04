New Book Seeks To Demystify Jesus Christ Across Denominations

"I preached in churches of many denominations. I found out that there were many different views about who Jesus Christ was. So, I searched the scriptures and collected the information and turned it into a book that anyone can understand" Post this

Robert A. Ussery is a New York native who spent his childhood in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and singing "Jesus Loves Me" on street corners. Even so, it wasn't until he was hospitalized with a drinking problem at the age of 21 that he truly sought the Lord and took his personal relationship with Christ seriously. After he was baptized and filled with the Holy Ghost, he began studying a variety of home courses from different denominations, as well as preaching on the streets on St. Paul, Ft. Worth, and Ithaca, as well as in churches in 10 different states.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. From The Housetops: Who Was Jesus Christ? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

