New Book Serves as a Comprehensive Guide Written to Help Support the Grief and Grieving Experience

"My mother died suddenly in 2015, and I lacked a strong support network and was left to deal with grief by myself," said Carroll. "I received bad advice and a lot of criticism for walking a grief path that was best for me. I was unable to find many helpful books on how to live with/in grief or on how to take care of myself while adapting to a life filled with grief. So, I decided to write one to help myself and to help others."

Caroll is hoping that her book helps to normalize conversations about grief, grieving, and the self-care needs living in grief requires as well as to create a community and support network of grievers for grievers centered on empathy.

"Grief is continually glossed over as a momentary experience and never fully discussed as a lifestyle or motivation propelling personal and/or global decisions," said Carroll. "Grievers are not alone, even though they may feel lonely. We are all out here waiting to connect with someone who "gets it."

"Untangling Life after Loss: A Griever's Guide to Creating a Self-Care Plan"

By Alexandra N. Carroll

ISBN: 9798385029334 (softcover); 9798385029341 (hardcover); 9798385029327 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Alexandra N. Carroll holds a PhD in theology and religious studies from the Catholic University of America and a Master of Arts in religion from the Yale Divinity School. She has taught courses in peace studies and social justice, Christian history, Buddhism, and world religions. Dr. Carroll lives with her husband and daughter. To learn more, please visit http://www.ancarroll.com.

