New book shares a compilation of funny, sad, and memorable experiences one man enjoyed during his 30 years in law enforcement

ATHENS, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Matthews announces his entry to the publishing scene with the release of "The Last Ride of the Old Peacekeepers: The Moment within the Moment" (published by Archway Publishing), a compilation of over 125 stories and pictures of some of the hilarious, dangerous, and emotional interactions of his 30-year career in law enforcement. Matthews also shares his fall into addiction, and recovery.

In its pages, readers will find the moments when Matthews was called upon to put his life on the line as well as behind-the-scenes details that never show up in incident reports. He also takes stock of those decisions that happen in a moment inside a moment — decisions that can and do change lives forever. Most of all, he celebrates the brotherhood of officers that he loves. The stories he shares in this book all occurred from 1977 to 2008, before the reformation of police departments when officers were taught to use their hands without hesitation — to save the lives of suspects, the public, as well as their fellow officers. It was the greatest job he could have ever asked for.

Looking back now, Matthews does not think any new officer is ready for the launch of the emotional roller coaster. The ride includes great highs, as murderers are found guilty after hours of investigation and horrible lows to find dead babies at the feet of abusive adults. The years added up, and the memories of horrible sights had been etched in his mind. In the last stage of his career, a yearning for peaceful clarity was found in alcohol and pain pills, leading to a dreadful end to a life he loved.

"The officers before me and the ones after will have their own stories to tell if they can last long enough. I know they cannot solve all the problems in the world. But the most important thought for the new peacekeepers as they are being trained in new ways, is to know there will always be that moment inside the moment, when a decision has to be made," Matthews says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answered, "I hope you enjoy the adventures ahead as you laugh and cry and learn that most officers work daily to put the bad guys away to keep you safe and know that there is life after addiction and failure." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843945-the-last-ride-of-the-old-peacekeepers

About the Author

Bill Matthews earned a degree in criminal justice and is a graduate of the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. He was the chief detective in McMinn County, Tennessee, two time TN State Police Wrestling Champion, bounty hunter and bodyguard. He now spends his days on the farm, welcoming friends and telling stories. He lives in East Tennessee with his wife and a plethora of animals, from peacocks to pigs.

