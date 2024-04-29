New Book Shares Author's Journey to Healing After Brother's Death by Suicide

Book offers the hand of comfort to those left behind in the shadows of loss
PHOENIX, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author C.A. Blake was 24 years old when her brother, Steve, committed suicide. She struggled with the feeling she wouldn't survive the pain of it. Growing up in a time where little to no coping skills were taught or offered, she traveled the path of suffering alone. Today, she understands her strength and is ready to share her story of healing in her book, "In Those Left Behind: My Brothers Suicide."
In the book, Blake speaks to those struck by sudden, unexpected losses and offers hope to those who may share similar circumstances. She communicates how readers may move forward, nurture their strength, and provide the tools to have readers trust themselves again during the pain of losing a loved one.
"The love of your loved one will always remain with you," Blake said. "I want my readers to know that I am holding their hand, helping them learn to live again by bringing healing around the loss they have suffered."
Acknowledging the importance of awareness, Blake pursues the advocation of mental health. By sharing her story, she strives to break down the stigma surrounding mental health issues, but instead promotes understanding and empathy, encouraging her readers to seek help without fear of judgment.
"At the time of my brother's passing, suicide wasn't a popular subject," Blake said. "There was little understanding or professional help available for those left behind. This inspired me to share my story, fostering a compassionate approach to those hurting from losing their loved ones."
"Those Left Behind: My Brothers Suicide"
By C.A. Blake
ISBN: 9798765246962 (softcover); 9798765246986 (hardcover); 9798765246979 (electronic)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
C.A. Blake is a nationally recognized health care professional. Currently working as a professional artist and yoga and meditation instructor, she's also an ordained minister, who has also published in the Journal of Neurology. She established protocols and subsequent approvals for emergency room stroke centers in New York, which later became a national standard. Blake, a 9–11 responder, lives in New York City. N.Y. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/852561-those-left-behind.
