New Book Shares Author's Journey to Healing After Brother's Death by Suicide

"At the time of my brother's passing, suicide wasn't a popular subject," Blake said. "There was little understanding or professional help available for those left behind. This inspired me to share my story, fostering a compassionate approach to those hurting from losing their loved ones." Post this

"The love of your loved one will always remain with you," Blake said. "I want my readers to know that I am holding their hand, helping them learn to live again by bringing healing around the loss they have suffered."

Acknowledging the importance of awareness, Blake pursues the advocation of mental health. By sharing her story, she strives to break down the stigma surrounding mental health issues, but instead promotes understanding and empathy, encouraging her readers to seek help without fear of judgment.

"Those Left Behind: My Brothers Suicide"

By C.A. Blake

ISBN: 9798765246962 (softcover); 9798765246986 (hardcover); 9798765246979 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

C.A. Blake is a nationally recognized health care professional. Currently working as a professional artist and yoga and meditation instructor, she's also an ordained minister, who has also published in the Journal of Neurology. She established protocols and subsequent approvals for emergency room stroke centers in New York, which later became a national standard. Blake, a 9–11 responder, lives in New York City. N.Y. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/852561-those-left-behind.

