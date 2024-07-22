New Book Shares Eight Scripture-Based Concepts to Help Get Life "Back on Track"

"The simple concept of letting go of perceived wrongs while ridding yourself of worry about tomorrow is at the heart of this guidebook." Post this

"The simple concept of letting go of perceived wrongs while ridding yourself of worry about tomorrow is at the heart of this guidebook," said Cox. "Through these eight grouped scripture passages, you will see and feel the power of God's forgiveness. You will experience how putting forgiveness into effect can free you so you can make mid-course corrections and live so that today is truly the best day of your life."

The book is broken down into eight short chapters in three parts: Preparation, Letting Go and Living a Lifetime Spirit Filled. These are followed up a conclusion explaining what the reader has just learned, and then a section about moving forward and putting it all into motion.

"I was the target audience 20-30 years ago," said Cox. "I am a slow learner, but after years of counseling, prayer, and a very forgiving spouse, I finally learned that the key to a fulfilling life and better relationships is learning how to let go, become open to change, and practice the art of forgiveness."

"Eight Days A Lifetime: The Scripture-Based Guide to Life's Midcourse Correction"

By Roger Cox

ISBN: 9798385011490 (softcover); 9798385011506 (hardcover); 9798385011513 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Roger Cox received a B.A. in political science from Texas State University, San Marcos, Texas, and was the senior associate editor of the law journal at St. Mary's University School of Law, San Antonio, Texas. He is currently counsel to leading financial institutions and businesses throughout the country, but he will be retiring soon to focus on writing and speaking engagements. He currently lives in Amarillo, Texas, with his wife. They have two children, two grandchildren and several dogs. To learn more, please visit http://www.8dayslife.com.

