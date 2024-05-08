New Book Shares how the Experience Movement has Transformed the Future of Healthcare

"Artfully presenting academic research in a practical context, Transforming the Future of Healthcare is the quintessential guide for enhancing patient experiences." Post this

Wolf highlights key milestones that have shaped the evolution of patient experience. In his reflections, he emphasizes the importance of honoring patient perspectives, fostering collaboration, and striving for positive outcomes. Each chapter of the book offers actionable insights, providing readers with practical guidance for advancing patient-centered care.

"Artfully presenting academic research in a practical context, Transforming the Future of Healthcare is the quintessential guide for enhancing patient experiences. It offers a decade's worth of insights and evidence-based practices to ensure you elevate the lives of your team and the patients they serve," says Joseph Michelli, PhD, New York Times #1-bestselling author of the books Prescription for Excellence, The New Gold Standard, and Driven to Delight.

To order the book, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2V97MSN

About Jason Wolf:

Jason Wolf is the Founding Editor of Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) and President and CEO of The Beryl Institute. With over a decade of experience in patient advocacy and healthcare leadership, he is a leading voice in the patient experience movement.

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is a global community of professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.

