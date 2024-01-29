New Book Shares Journaling Gateways to Help Readers Through Difficult Times

Inspired by his own experiences with hardship, Mike Dixon wants to help others find strength in their relationship with God in times of need

DUMFRIES, Scotland, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encouraging others who want to grow their personal relationship with the Lord, Mike Dixon has released his new book, "An Open Door. An Invitation to Enter In."

Dixon became a Christian at 30 years old and found inspiration in God's acts of healing. When COVID-19 made medical care for his critically ill wife inaccessible, he began to write as he looked to God for hope and healing.

"I wrote this book during a very dark, difficult and trying time of my life with a desire in my heart;" Dixon said, "a desire to help others who also may be going through storms of their own and, perhaps, feeling a little lost at sea."

Featuring 50 different prompts, also referred to as 'gateways,' at the end of each chapter, "An Open Door" offers readers the opportunity to journal and expand on their thoughts they may have after reading each chapter.

"Having that pen and paper is where the material for this book was initially written down in the first place, gleaned and gathered together out of my personal time with my Father," Dixon said. "Take time, as you use this section to talk to God, one to one, and then take time to listen for his voice, his prompting, as he responds to you, his child. Step through those gateways and spend time in his presence to see all that he has waiting for you."

Dixon wants readers to understand that people from all walks of life may need help sometimes, and that it's ok to reach out and ask for support. He wants his book to be a resource to anyone who is facing a storm in their lives.

"An Open Door. An Invitation to Enter In"

By Mike Dixon

ISBN: 9798385006113 (softcover); 9798385006106 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Mike, his wife Gail and their family are wholehearted for God. They have walked through many trials, health-wise, and financially to name a couple. Through these times they have grown in their faith and seen the Lord do amazing things for them. Mike actively pursues a close relationship with the Lord. To learn more, please visit https://www.handmadecrafthouse.co.uk/an-open-door.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

4809982600

[email protected]

SOURCE Mike Dixon