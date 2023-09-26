New book shares one man's remarkable tale of resilience and transformation

Samuel Johnson releases 'Misery to Victory: The Pathway to Finding Lasting Peace'

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Samuel Johnson wants to share with others the many challenges and hardships he faced and how he ultimately found a path to lasting peace through perseverance and determination. Despite feeling overwhelmed by misery and suffering, he refused to give up and continued to search for ways to improve his life and situation.

In "Misery to Victory: The Pathway to Finding Lasting Peace" (published by AuthorHouse), Johnson shares a remarkable tale of resilience and transformation. Amidst a tumultuous life riddled with challenges and suffering, he unveils his journey towards enduring peace, a testament to unwavering determination. From the depths of misery, Johnson's path winds through the most despised child of his mother to an abusive relationship, financial loss, and a fresh start in Israel where he discovers new love and family.

This poignant narrative underscores the immense effort and resilience required to traverse the arduous route from despair to triumph. Johnson's unwavering commitment to his goals and authenticity paves the way for conquering life's toughest adversities, ultimately leading to profound happiness and contentment.

"I believe that nothing is lost in life. There is always a new life in which you can find the happiness and balance you want as you position yourself for the best," Johnson says. He adds, 'I hope you find the courage to work hard and stay disciplined to start afresh and chase and regain everything you may have lost due to life's circumstances. Believe me, you can start from scratch; it is just another way of starting from experience. Go find friends. Find your peace and live it. That is the dream."

"Misery to Victory: The Pathway to Finding Lasting Peace " is an inspiring reminder that the pursuit of lasting peace is within reach for all, granted they muster the dedication and effort to seize it. Whether through personal growth, resilience in adversity, or embracing the present moment, Johnson's journey illuminates the transformative power of determination and tenacity. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/837423-misery-to-victory

"Misery to Victory: The Pathway to Finding Lasting Peace"

By Samuel Johnson

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9798823014038

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9798823014045

E-Book | 108 pages | ISBN 9798823014021

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Samuel Johnson was born in Israel and later moved to the United States at the age of 23, where he studied and graduated with a degree in Engineering at the New York Institute of Technology. Not only did he study, but he also got married in 1980 to a woman that made his life difficult; he was self-employed and into various businesses, including publishing a local business magazine. At 44, he moved back home to Israel, where he happily married a beautiful woman who has made his life much easier and better. He is happily retired and does what he loves and volunteer in old age in a nursery home.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, AuthorHouse, 833-262-8899, [email protected], www.authorhouse.com

SOURCE Samuel Johnson