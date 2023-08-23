New book shares practical insights and tested methods that allowed WD-40 Company to create a sustainable, highly engaged culture

'Engage! How WD-40 Company Built the Engine of Positive Culture' released

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stan Sewitch publishes his third book with the release of "Engage! How WD-40 Company Built the Engine of Positive Culture" (published by Trafford Publishing), a book designed to assist business owners and leaders in a world where "Quiet Quitting" and "The Great Resignation" has been a trend among employees.

This construction manual for CEOs provides practical insights and time-tested methods on how to build a sustainable, highly engaged organizational culture. Using the WD-40 Company as the primary case in point, it discusses the six factors of human experience that are critical elements of creating high engagement. These "engine parts" are the categories of intentional actions that leaders must take to positively improve their organizational culture, their engagement level, and their performance.

"WD-40 Company achieved and sustained 93% engagement, creating the kind of organization where people get up every day to do meaningful work, loving who they work with," the author states. "My goal is to help other leaders achieve the same results."

This nonfiction business book will appeal to leaders who are hungry for the education and would be attracted to learning about how a global company of WD-40 Company's stature achieved it. It is a perfect guide for one's personal cultural journey as CEO. Visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/853420-engage to get a copy.

"Engage! How WD-40 Company Built the Engine of Positive Culture"

By Stan Sewitch

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 232 pages | ISBN 9781698715018

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 232 pages | ISBN 9781698714998

E-Book | 232 pages | ISBN 9781698715001

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Stan Sewitch is a business psychologist, entrepreneur, and lifelong student of human behavior in the world of work. He has founded four companies: organizational consulting, software, biotech diagnostics and private equity. He has held leadership positions in sales, manufacturing, quality assurance, human resources and multiple roles as CEO. He has served as a director for 13 private companies ranging from start-ups to $200 million annual sales. He partnered with former CEO Garry Ridge and other leaders for over 20 years to build the engine of a highly engaged, high performing organization. Sewitch holds a Master of Science in Industrial Psychology from California State University at Long Beach, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from San Diego State University. He continues working with business leaders and owners on strategy, organizational design, leadership development and related topics, through Sewitch Etcetera Corporation: stansewitch.com. His previous publications include "Notes from the Corporate Underground, Volume I: Paradise is Not for Sissies," and "Notes from the Corporate Underground, Volume II: Work for a Jerk and Love It."

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an "on-demand publishing service," and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford's experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 844-688-6899 or visit trafford.com.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, Trafford, 844-688-6899, [email protected], www.trafford.com

SOURCE Trafford