New Book Shares Stories of Challenge and Inspiration From the Streets of an American Inner-City

"This is a book of stories," said Campbell. "Not my stories, but God's stories; stories of what I have seen him do in the lives of the hookers, addicts, and gang members who live in inner-city Columbus."

Each of the stories in the book is available to the reader in a video presentation as well as in print. The video presentations are accessed through a QR code or at http://www.thejourneyoflife.org. The videos were recorded and produced by a young man Campbell met and befriended while the man was incarcerated. It was during the young man's incarceration that he acquired his video skills. Today the two men are the closest of friends.

"I hope this book helps remind everyone that they are not beyond God's reach," said Cambell. "It doesn't matter who you are, what you did, or where you live. God is waiting for you to allow him to embrace you."

"He Went A Little Farther" recently won a Literary Global Independent Author Award.

"He Went a Little Farther: Stories of Challenge and Inspiration from the Streets of an American Inner-City"

By Steve Campbell

ISBN: 9798385008452 (softcover); 9798385008469 (hardcover); 9798385008476 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Steve Campbell was born and raised in Arkansas City, Kan. He received a bachelor's degree in music from Friends University, Wichita, Kan. His subsequent career of designing and selling western wear and tack saddlery moved him from Kansas to Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, and finally Ohio. In 1986 Campbell and his wife founded the Better Way, a small street ministry located in the notorious Short North District of Columbus, Ohio. The Campbell's have served Columbus, Ohio's homeless and urban poor for more than three decades. To learn more, please http://www.thejourneyoflife.org.

Media Contact

